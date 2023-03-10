 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin & Mykolenko fitness update, Branthwaite latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Nottingham Forest v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images
They [Brentford] have done well. They’re proving that they’re a good outfit and they’re learning from last season into this season...I think they’ve got a good mix there and it’s another challenge right in front of us but, as I say, every team in the Premier League is there for a reason. Teams can have bad spells and things but they aren’t ‘bad teams’, necessarily. Yet again, the method that we use to plan for these games is making sure all of the necessary information is giving to the players and that they understand the opposition, but then also what we can do to look after ourselves and get a result,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche also revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko’s statuses are up in the air and will be evaluated further before tomorrow’s match. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana chat about their favorite artists.

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly still pushing to make Jarrad Branthwaite a permanent signing. [Sport Witness via Tubantia]

Seems like Richarlison hasn’t been enjoying his time at Spurs so far.

