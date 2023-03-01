Everton at Arsenal: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton travel to their house of horrors tonight looking to make it an extremely unlikely double against Premier League leaders Arsenal. After a disappointing defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday despite playing well (enough), it’ll be interesting to see if Sean Dyche can motivate the troops when they visit the Emirates to get any points even as they sit mired in the relegation zone.

The Blues had beaten the Gunners at Goodison Park in early February in a gritty and tenacious performance, and Mikel Arteta’s side will certainly come ready for revenge in this midweek fixture.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 25

Date and start time: Wednesday, March 1st at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 60,704

Weather: 42°F/6°C, mostly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 6 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Arsenal

Last Meeting

The Blues just beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to a James Tarkowski header at Goodison Park last month. Their last visit to the Emirates went just as well as most of their previous trips to London with the hosts prevailing 5-1 on the last day of the season in a game of no consequence for either side - the Toffees have only won once at the Emirates since the stadium was opened, and that was behind closed doors during the pandemic.