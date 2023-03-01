Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche talks Doucoure, Rani Khedira linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out our match preview of today’s game against Arsenal. [RBM]

“I think Sean Dyche is the perfect man for Everton. Because of the levels he expects and what he demands. Not just on the training pitch, not just on a matchday, but every day...with the gaffer (Dyche) going in, he’s great at bringing everyone together. Not just the players, everyone. Staff, fans...everyone. He wants it all as one big unit and I think that will benefit Everton. He’s a great match,” says former Everton man Aaron Lennon. [EFC]

Under-18s fall to Marine AFC 4-1 in the Liverpool Senior Cup.

Full-time: @MarineAFC 4 - 1 #EFCU18. Two goals in each half seal Neil Young's side a place in the semi-finals of the Liverpool Senior Cup. A tough night for #EFC's youngsters, who will learn a lot from the experience — Connor O'Neill (@ConnorOn95) February 28, 2023

Sean Dyche talks about the most recent encounter he had with former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. [High Performance Podcast]

Come home, Richy!

| Tim Cahill to Richarlison: “We miss you at Everton.” pic.twitter.com/4JQo6ffPJO — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) February 28, 2023

“He [Abdoulaye Doucoure] is certainly someone that could help the club going forwards. I think he has done very well...he is someone I have always liked as a player,” says Dyche. [Echo]

Blues linked with 29-year-old German midfielder Rani Khedira — younger brother of the more famous Sami Khedira. [90 Min]

What to Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Arsenal in what will be a tough test at the Emirates.

Full schedule of games here.

