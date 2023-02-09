Everton News: Under-21’s cruise, Geiger and Branthwaite rumours, MSP latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-21s moved comfortably into the knockout phase of the Premier League International Cup with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Zagreb at Walton Hall Park. [EFC]

Former Everton Women star Michelle Hinnigan has predicted that Gabby George will continue to shine for the Blues and the feels the 26-year-old can go ‘all the way in her career’. Check out our exclusive interview. [RBM]

Manchester United, Liverpool and Roma will send scouts to watch Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite next week. [Daily Mail]

Reports are suggesting that US-based firm MSP Sports Capital are prepared to inject £105 million into Everton for a 25% ownership stake in the club, along with two seats on the Board of Directors. [Liverpool World]

I feel like it goes under the radar that this is a player who is still yet to play the equivalent of 50 professional league games yet.



There are obvious areas to improve understandably, but where Onana is good, he is *soooooo* good pic.twitter.com/tLBGRMWqqq — Michael (@greenallefc) February 8, 2023

Sean Dyche on playing Arsenal and Liverpool:

“If we can add more quality at times (that can help) but you have to remember the opposition we faced (Arsenal). They ain’t bad, they are top of the league for a reason. So therefore you have to do the ugly stuff against those sides and against other teams maybe we can be more progressive in our play. Different games for different reasons, different tactics for different situations, but the base won’t change.” [Echo]

A great interview with Gavin McCann. The former Everton player and current coach at Northern Premier League outfit Hyde United. Listen to his Bred a Blue podcast here.

In July 2022, Paul Stratton was substituted onto the pitch at Goodison Park to score a penalty in a 4-0 friendly win over Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. Check out his “My Everton” story. [EFC]

Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior illustrate Sean Dyche’s system that set the table for Everton’s massive upset of Arsenal in his first match in charge. [NBC Sports]

In a podcast interview with boxer and Blue Tony Bellew, Duncan Ferguson has said that boycotting Scotland was his ‘biggest football regret’ [BBC]

Work is set to begin on the next phase of transforming the historic Hydraulic Tower and Engine Room. https://t.co/HNScJZGQq5 pic.twitter.com/mat9vrXTA3 — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) February 8, 2023

Everton in transfer battle to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger. [Kicker.de]

Former MK Dons manager Dan Micciche has been appointed to the new role of Player Development Lead Coach by Everton. [trainingground.guru]

We have been updated by EFC that Board members, alongside members of the Executive Leadership Team are currently working their way through the approx 70 questions we asked on fans’ behalf.



We will continue to press for the responses and will publish them in full once received. https://t.co/0H0S0T7lfw — EFC_FanAdvisoryBoard (@EFC_FanAdvisory) February 8, 2023

