RBM Simulation: Overwhelming optimism for Everton’s relegation battle

Everton finally sacked the hapless Frank Lampard just days before the end of the January transfer window, with the Toffees not having won in the Premier League since October and seemingly a sure bet for the drop.
New manager Sean Dyche did not get off to the most auspicious of starts with the January window shutting and the Blues not adding any players to spark any sort of revival attempt. However, the wily 51-year-old showed himself capable of minor miracles, putting together a remarkably simple yet effective gameplan in just five days that drove the Toffees to a 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal at a revitalized Goodison Park.
More than the result though was the effort that Dyche got out of a jaded Everton squad that has otherwise looked listless and uncaring at times this season. There still appears to be a beating heart with a strong pulse running through this side, and it’s done enough to convince the fans that the new manager will indeed be able to prevent the late season jitters that plagued this side in early 2022 and almost led to relegation in the previous campaign.
We polled the RBM crew to predict the results of all Everton’s remaining games this season, and the built-in calculator was able to spit out the Toffees’ final points total and where that put them in the league table.
Everton predicted results ‘23
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Calvin
|Peter
|Pat
|Geoff
|Tom
|Pete
|Kevin
|Trent
|Garrett
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Calvin
|Peter
|Pat
|Geoff
|Tom
|Pete
|Kevin
|Trent
|Garrett
|13/02
|LIV
|EVE
|LIV
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|EVE
|draw
|draw
|18/02
|EVE
|LEE
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|25/02
|EVE
|AST
|EVE
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|AST
|draw
|01/03
|ARS
|EVE
|ARS
|EVE
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|05/03
|NOT
|EVE
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|EVE
|NOT
|11/03
|EVE
|BRE
|draw
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|18/03
|CHE
|EVE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|01/04
|EVE
|TOT
|draw
|draw
|draw
|TOT
|TOT
|draw
|draw
|draw
|TOT
|08/04
|MUN
|EVE
|MUN
|draw
|MUN
|MUN
|MUN
|MUN
|MUN
|draw
|MUN
|15/04
|EVE
|FUL
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|draw
|22/04
|CRY
|EVE
|draw
|draw
|CRY
|draw
|draw
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|25/04
|EVE
|NEW
|NEW
|draw
|draw
|draw
|draw
|NEW
|draw
|draw
|NEW
|29/04
|LEI
|EVE
|draw
|LEI
|LEI
|LEI
|LEI
|LEI
|EVE
|EVE
|draw
|06/05
|BHA
|EVE
|BHA
|BHA
|draw
|BHA
|BHA
|BHA
|BHA
|BHA
|BHA
|13/05
|EVE
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|EVE
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|20/05
|WOL
|EVE
|draw
|draw
|draw
|WOL
|draw
|WOL
|draw
|EVE
|EVE
|28/05
|EVE
|BOU
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|EVE
|Final Position
|17th
|15th
|13th
|14th
|16th
|16th
|12th
|10th
|16th
|Final Points
|31
|38
|42
|37
|36
|35
|46
|46
|37
While this remains a simulation that does not take into account changes in form, management or even injuries, it is a pretty interesting thought exercise. The boost in confidence among the fanbase might be entirely overestimated from just one game, and there are still dozens of factors that could come into play, but as the saying goes, “so you’re telling me there’s a chance?!”
If you would like to try out the calculator for yourself, go on to The Fishy website and give it a shot, and drop a comment below with what you get.
