RBM Simulation: Overwhelming optimism for Everton’s relegation battle

With just under half a season to go, can the Toffees climb out from the drop zone?

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton finally sacked the hapless Frank Lampard just days before the end of the January transfer window, with the Toffees not having won in the Premier League since October and seemingly a sure bet for the drop.

New manager Sean Dyche did not get off to the most auspicious of starts with the January window shutting and the Blues not adding any players to spark any sort of revival attempt. However, the wily 51-year-old showed himself capable of minor miracles, putting together a remarkably simple yet effective gameplan in just five days that drove the Toffees to a 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal at a revitalized Goodison Park.

More than the result though was the effort that Dyche got out of a jaded Everton squad that has otherwise looked listless and uncaring at times this season. There still appears to be a beating heart with a strong pulse running through this side, and it’s done enough to convince the fans that the new manager will indeed be able to prevent the late season jitters that plagued this side in early 2022 and almost led to relegation in the previous campaign.

We polled the RBM crew to predict the results of all Everton’s remaining games this season, and the built-in calculator was able to spit out the Toffees’ final points total and where that put them in the league table.

Everton predicted results ‘23

Date Home Away Calvin Peter Pat Geoff Tom Pete Kevin Trent Garrett
Date Home Away Calvin Peter Pat Geoff Tom Pete Kevin Trent Garrett
13/02 LIV EVE LIV draw draw draw draw draw EVE draw draw
18/02 EVE LEE draw EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE
25/02 EVE AST EVE draw EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE AST draw
01/03 ARS EVE ARS EVE ARS ARS ARS ARS ARS ARS ARS
05/03 NOT EVE draw draw draw draw draw draw draw EVE NOT
11/03 EVE BRE draw draw EVE EVE draw EVE EVE EVE EVE
18/03 CHE EVE CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE
01/04 EVE TOT draw draw draw TOT TOT draw draw draw TOT
08/04 MUN EVE MUN draw MUN MUN MUN MUN MUN draw MUN
15/04 EVE FUL EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE draw EVE EVE draw
22/04 CRY EVE draw draw CRY draw draw draw EVE EVE EVE
25/04 EVE NEW NEW draw draw draw draw NEW draw draw NEW
29/04 LEI EVE draw LEI LEI LEI LEI LEI EVE EVE draw
06/05 BHA EVE BHA BHA draw BHA BHA BHA BHA BHA BHA
13/05 EVE MCI MCI MCI EVE MCI MCI MCI MCI MCI MCI
20/05 WOL EVE draw draw draw WOL draw WOL draw EVE EVE
28/05 EVE BOU EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE EVE
Final Position 17th 15th 13th 14th 16th 16th 12th 10th 16th
Final Points 31 38 42 37 36 35 46 46 37

While this remains a simulation that does not take into account changes in form, management or even injuries, it is a pretty interesting thought exercise. The boost in confidence among the fanbase might be entirely overestimated from just one game, and there are still dozens of factors that could come into play, but as the saying goes, “so you’re telling me there’s a chance?!”

If you would like to try out the calculator for yourself, go on to The Fishy website and give it a shot, and drop a comment below with what you get.

