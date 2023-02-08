Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Everton Women goalkeeper Emily Ramsey and forward Jess Park receive call-ups to England squad. [EFC]

Linked target Nicolo Zaniolo has joined Galatasaray.

Nicolò Zaniolo to Galatasaray, here we go. Permanent deal agreed, fee close to €20m with add-ons — contract will be valid until 2027. #Galatasaray



Deal will include €35m release clause.



✈️ Zaniolo, set to fly to Istanbul today as expected. Medical tests scheduled. pic.twitter.com/apTQ9yUjUg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

Under-18s fall to Barrow 3-0. [EFC]

Everton’s prior postponed match against Arsenal will now take place on Wednesday, March 1st. [EFC]

Sean Dyche will receive a pretty penny if he can keep Everton from relegation. [Daily Mail]

Everton will be keeping an eye on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Chelsea. If he ends up terminating his contract, the Blues may pounce on the free agent. [Football Insider]

Some more analysis here on how Dyche set up the Blues to beat Arsenal. [NBC Sports]

Manchester United take on Leeds United. This will be one to watch, as Leeds are currently tied on points with Everton.

