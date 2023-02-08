WSL Player of the Month Gabby George ‘can go all the way’ in her career with Everton

Former Everton Women star Michelle Hinnigan has predicted that Gabby George will continue to shine for the Blues and the feels the 26-year-old can go ‘all the way in her career’.

George was named the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month for January following a series of impressive displays and her form continued on Sunday as she helped Everton hold league leaders Manchester United to a goalless draw.

The defender has been deployed in a number of positions under Brian Sorensen’s reign this season, something that Hinnigan has seen the England international already do a number of times. The former Toffees’ midfielder was already an established star when George arrived in 2014, and knew then that there was something special in her abilities.

“When Gabby first arrived at the club from a young age you could see straight away that she was a young talented defender. She had been through the England set up and had qualities that some other defenders did not have back then such as confidence when dribbling out from the back, as well as her strength and her speed to get back and defend. “Gabby can go all the way in her career. There are parts to her game that she will continue to work on but this season you can see she is playing with confidence you only have to look at the goal against Reading. “I’ve seen her score a few of these in training a few years ago. “She has really stepped it up this season and the future is looking bright for Gabby.”

Youth has been one of Sorensen’s main focuses this season. Exciting, raw talents such as Jess Park and Aggie-Beever Jones have elevated George to one of the squad’s most experienced performers, with her assuming the captain’s armband in certain fixtures this campaign.

As a former Everton captain, Hinnigan feels that it will eventually become a more permanent arrangement, although there is no rush.

“I think one of her long term goals will be to captain the club, however it’s a huge responsibility and in the short term I imagine she will be focusing on her own game and how she can help the team on the pitch,” she continued.

“When she has captained the side this year she has delivered. Gabby has been at the club for a long time now and has played under numerous captains. “I am sure one day will be given the armband full time and she can take qualities from each leader she has played with.”

Everton Women sit in fifth place in the league table and return to action on Sunday, 5 March, with a home fixture against Aston Villa. Tickets to Walton Hall Park are on sale and available here.