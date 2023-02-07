Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]

There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]

As previously said, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was substituted during Everton’s 1-0 win against Arsenal as a precaution after feeling ‘tightness’ in his hamstring.



Scans have revealed no major concern, with Calvert-Lewin now being assessed day to day https://t.co/5QIThovPSA — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 6, 2023

An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get Everton’s leadership to return to watch games at Goodison Park. [Sky Sports]

Man of the Match Amadou Onana is “On The Ball” [EFC]

Dwight McNeil has spoken out on the change of manager and his improvement in play:

“I knew so far this season I hadn’t been at my best and low on confidence, but with the new manager coming and still half a season to go, I saw it as a fresh start. [It is about] getting back to basics and building from there - my confidence came from there. It was a good team performance as well. I definitely want to build on this now, especially having played like that against a team as good as Arsenal. Now we need to focus on the big game that’s coming up with the derby. We have to be ready as a team.” [EFC]

Proof that there is a curse for Mikel Arteta when he steps onto the hallowed turf at Goodison Park. [Four Four Two]

Everton’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday 26 March will now take place at Goodison Park. It will be the first time a WSL fixture between the two sides has been hosted at the stadium. [EFC]

Former Everton player Christian Atsu — currently with Hatayspor in Turkey — has been missing following the terrible earthquakes that have devastated the country. Atsu is believed to still be trapped under the rubble as search and rescue attempts continue to find survivors. [Mirror]

Everton’s kit man was reportedly forced to pay a trip to Sports Direct - after Sean Dyche’s new training regimen caught the club unawares without enough shin pads for training! [Echo]

Sean Dyche looks like he is going to use ex-Burnley player Steven DuFour to help with Amadou Onana’s development. [Liverpool World]

Great to see Alan Shearer speaking so highly of three Evertonians in his team of the week. [Premier League]

