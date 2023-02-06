Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Arsenal 1-0 (you have no idea how relieved I am to write these words again). Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the massive win.

“That win doesn’t solve everything. We’ve got to put layers and layers and layers on top of that. It’s a great start point, of course. Arsenal are flying but the next win isn’t guaranteed because of it and I’ve told the players that already. I’ve told them to come in ready to start again on Monday, to keep working and to keep improving,” says Dyche. [RBM]

Love this. That ball-boy is pretty excited too.

“The important thing now is to focus as fast as we can on the next game. You know how football is, you can beat Arsenal then lose the next one so I really want everyone in the team to focus as quickly as possible and prepare well for the next game. It’s a massive boost. It’s a big one for the confidence of the team but now we have Liverpool next. We need to make sure we’re ready,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Everton Women draw Manchester United 0-0. [RBM]

Under-21s fall to Bristol City 2-1. [EFC]

Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore developments.

Have a good laugh and cry with this story on Paul Stratton, the Evertonian and Ukrainian relief worker who scored the penalty in Everton’s charity match against Dynamo Kyiv.

U21s keeper Zan-Luk Leban signs new deal. [EFC]

“We are still within touching distance of a lot of teams so I would like to flip all the negativity into thinking we can turn this around. I feel like a lot of talk is that it’s inevitable and some people are sitting, waiting and even hoping Everton go down. We know with the fan-base we have and with the quality in the dressing room that if we can come together, without thinking we are too big to go down, we will give ourselves the best possible chance,” says Seamus Coleman. [talkSPORT]

Rumours continue to swirl around free agent Isco. [Goal]

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook