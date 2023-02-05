Deserved Point Earned By Resolute Blues

Everton Women channelled its inner Sean Dyche as the Blues played out a 0-0 draw with WSL league leaders, Manchester United.

Brian Sorensen’s side almost produced the ultimate smash and grab late on when Jess Park rounded Mary Earps following a mistake form Ona Batlle, but the teenage forward sliced wide.

Everton’s backline had to be at its best throughout, displaying some heroic defending as Marc Skinner’s side took the game to their opponents. The Toffees’ rearguard was backed by an equally resolute Courtney Brosnan, who produced arguably her most mature display of the season.

The visitors were competitive from the get go. Chances proved scarce for Sorensen’s side, although Rikki Sevecke’s header from a Nicoline Sorensen corner on five minutes let United know that they would be in for a battle.

Lucia Garcia struck the crossbar in what was the hosts best chance of the half so far, and one that sparked an onslaught from the Red Devils.

Brosnan produced a double save to keep the score level, but could do little when Alessia Russo’s effort struck the woodwork on 40 minutes. The Blues’ stopper will have been glad to see the ball run for a goal kick.

The second half carried on in much the same vain, as Everton’s woodwork continued to lead a charmed life. This time it was Ella Toone, who struck the post as the breakthrough continued to elude United.

Sorensen could see that change was needed and a triple substitution saw the introduction of Hanna Bennison, Lucy Hope and Clare Wheeler. The boss also sent on Izzy Christiansen to replace Karen Homgaard 12 minutes later.

The fresh legs in midfield saw a brief spell of forward play for Everton, Aggie Beever-Jones found Gabby George, who cut inside and found the ever-dangerous Park, but the forward’s effort was gathered by Earps.

Then came Everton’s best chance. Park was gifted the ball following some confusion in the United defence, but was unable to get her effort on target after rounding the United ‘keeper.

Everton continued to carve out chances and Katja Snoeijs curled an effort narrowly wide after she collected a clearance from a Bennison corner.

United mounted another onslaught late on and George had to produce a fine, sweeping tackle to deny Nikita Parris, as the former Blue looked set to breakthrough on goal.

The hosts will see this as dropped points against a side they have already beaten twice this season, but the Toffees are learning and maturing in every game and are pushovers for no one.