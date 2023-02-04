Everton vs Arsenal: Live Blog & How To Watch | Dyche Era Underway

Live Blog

13’ - Arsenal have had a couple of potshots from distance, but they come to nothing.

10’ - Onana up and about gingerly again after a clash of heads.

8’ - The Blues are in a 4-5-1 without possession.

An airplane towing a banner saying “League’s Worst-Run Club; #Time2GoBill” just flies over Goodison.

Plane flies over Goodison Park with the banner - "League's Worst-Run Club; #Time2GoBill pic.twitter.com/5AeMa4Ncgn — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) February 4, 2023

5’ - Iwobi has gone to the left side of midfield. Encouraging that Dyche has immediately recognized where his stronger side is.

3’ - Calvert-Lewin runs onto a lovely ball in the box, but his first touch pushes him out wide and the chance is lost.

1’ - Underway at Goodison Park!

Lineups

Everton

Arsenal

⚪️



Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Martinelli on the wing



Let's do this - together!

Preview

Everton host Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Blues, and he couldn’t have had a more difficult task to start his tenure. The league leaders are in resplendent form, sweeping teams aside though they were just eliminated from the FA Cup by the other team that usually sits atop the table at this time of the season, Manchester City.

With no new signings (!!) in the January transfer window, Dyche is going to have to function a working hand from the same deck of cards that Frank Lampard was working with, minus Anthony Gordon which could yet work out to be addition by subtraction. Is he going to go with a 4-4-2? Or Lampard’s 3-5-2 makes another appearance? We’re just going to have to see.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are simply cruising under former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta who has overcome some ups and down from earlier in his tenure to get here. On paper they have more talent at just about every position on the pitch to walk away from Goodison Park with another three points to keep them on pace to hit the century mark.

However, Dyche has been working towards uniting the fanbase again and if he can drill the players enough during the week along with a large helping of good fortune (aka new manager bounce), anything can happen.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League 21

Date and start time: Saturday, February 3rd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 49°F/9°C, cloudy, 19% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues have a surprisingly good record at home against the Gunners, and are unbeaten in their last four against them including three wins. Goals from Richarlison and a stunning late winner from Demarai Gray settled it 2-1 in favour of the Blues. The last time the two teams played though the score was 5-1 at the Emirates with the Toffees still riding the sense of relief from having secured Premier League survival a few days before that.