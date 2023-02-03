Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Iwobi off DCL up top?

A fortnight ago I suggested Frank Lampard might consider a 4-4-2 for his visit to West Ham.

He didn’t and Everton limped to a 2-0 defeat.

This weekend, I’d be astonished if the new Everton manager, Sean Dyche, didn’t line-up in his patented 4-4-2.

Dyche-ball it is – but what will the personnel look like against the Premier League leaders?

Who’s Out?

Nathan Patterson, James Garner and Andros Townsend all remain out, although all could return before the end of the month.

Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane have both been training and it’s possible one or both may return to the squad.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WEST HAM

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane (DOUBT), Mina, Godfrey (DOUBT), Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner (INJURY) , Price

Wingers: Gray, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms

Tactics and Formation

If nothing else, the Blues will look to be hard to beat. Expect the ball to move forward quickly, but possession will largely be surrendered to Arsenal.

“Hard graft” is the order of the day.

Pickford between the sticks.

Probably Coleman and Mykolenko at the full-back positions. Former Burnley boy, Tarkowski, will surely start, although Coady’s place isn’t so secure with Mina in the shadows.

Playing with a “double 6” would most likely mean Gueye and Onana line up in the middle of the park. So Alex Iwobi may prove to be one of the biggest losers in this managerial change – he’ll either shift to the right wing (where he often struggles), line up just behind DCL or have to start from the bench.

With Gordon gone, the only other two options on the wing are Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil – who will probably both start.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line. Then it will be choice between Iwobi and Neal Maupay for playing just behind him in something more akin to a 4-4-1-1 than a pure 4-4-2.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 8/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Conor Coady – 7/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 7/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Mason Holgate

Yerry Mina

Ben Godfrey

Ruben Vinagre

Tom Davies

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Ellis Simms

Neal Maupay