Friday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche talks Arsenal, Isco latest, Deulofeu - Danjuma link

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
They’re [Arsenal] a very good side. Obviously, people are talking about them winning the title, so that stands for itself. People always say, it’s the oldest one in the book, but you’ve got to play everyone, and so the way the fixtures fall is just one of those things. They’re having a very good time of it at the moment, but I think they’ve known us long enough from my previous club. I think they’ll know that I usually put out a team that are ready for the challenge, so I wouldn’t imagine that they’re underestimating the strength of our challenge,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Everton Women defender Gabby George named January’s Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month. [EFC]

“We’re happy with the squad that we have and we don’t need to do a big change,” says Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen on the transfer window. [Echo]

Despite some late rumblings of a potential Everton move, André Ayew has officially joined Nottingham Forest. [NFFC]

It looks like Everton will be staying away from Isco for now.

Funny how things work. What's more Everton than this?

