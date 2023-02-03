Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“They’re [Arsenal] a very good side. Obviously, people are talking about them winning the title, so that stands for itself. People always say, it’s the oldest one in the book, but you’ve got to play everyone, and so the way the fixtures fall is just one of those things. They’re having a very good time of it at the moment, but I think they’ve known us long enough from my previous club. I think they’ll know that I usually put out a team that are ready for the challenge, so I wouldn’t imagine that they’re underestimating the strength of our challenge,” says Dyche. [EFC]

You can catch more of Dyche’s comments below.

Everton Women defender Gabby George named January’s Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month. [EFC]

“We’re happy with the squad that we have and we don’t need to do a big change,” says Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen on the transfer window. [Echo]

Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for January. [EFC]

Despite some late rumblings of a potential Everton move, André Ayew has officially joined Nottingham Forest. [NFFC]

It looks like Everton will be staying away from Isco for now.

Everton will currently not being moving for former Spain international Isco who is available on a free transfer after leaving Sevilla — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 2, 2023

Funny how things work. What's more Everton than this?

Deulofeu being the reason Everton had Arnaut Danjuma snatched from right under their noses is possibly one of the most ‘Everton that’ things ever https://t.co/5S2YXBeAwR — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) February 2, 2023

