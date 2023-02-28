Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton team news as Sean Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Arsenal, but has confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be available for the midweek trip to the capital. [EFC]

Early team news for Arsenal ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium. [Football London]

Sean Dyche has reiterated his confidence that Neal Maupay’s scoring drought will end. [Royal Blue Mersey]

“At the end of the day, you get in there often enough, one will go in. It goes in and it releases the weirdness of it and the noise of it, then you’re off and running. It can change quickly for strikers. I was a defender and the ones I used to worry about were the ones who hadn’t scored in a while.”

The Blues largely outplayed Villa but somehow ended up losing by two goals. Three takeaways from the Aston Villa match. [Royal Blue Mersey]

Big news from the Everton Stadium as the north stand roof trusses are now complete.

The roof structure of the north stand is now complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/k4K8nkHAee — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) February 27, 2023

According to sources close to Everton, the club is interested in signing the services of Brazilian defender Renan Lodi who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. [Fichajes.net]

Udinese are reportedly looking at a fee of between £27million and £31million for Everton target Beto in the summer transfer window. [Mondo Udinese]

Coventry striker Victor Gyokeres may cost less this summer as his contract is running down. [Transfer Tavern]

Delle Alli’s coach at Besiktas has summed up the problem:

“He has problems in giving assists and scoring goals. Whether he plays well or badly, he is a player who is likely to leave at the end of the season.” [Inside Football]

