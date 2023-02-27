Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady permanent, Cannon scores, Gyökeres rumours persist

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Aston Villa 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“[The result] was harsh on a performance level. I think the fans played their part in the performance, and I think that’s important moving forwards...there’s a lot of good work on the training ground, and there’s a lot of commitment being shown. The work ethic’s been great, and the taking in of new information. As I’ve said, we’ve crammed a lot in to a short space of time. The commitment has been great. We have to stick with that, and then, add in the big moments, of course,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager following the disappointing loss.

Everton Under-21s fall heavily to Manchester City 5-0. [EFC]

The Under-18s drew against Nottingham Forest 2-2. [EFC]

Everton are being linked with 33-year-old Roma defender Chris Smalling. [90 Min]

The Blues are reportedly interested in making Conor Coady’s loan from Wolves a permanent deal. [Football Insider]

Tom Cannon scores his first goal for loan side Preston North End, and it was a lovely goal at that (clip below at 1:40).

“I’m glad it went in, I thought with my luck it’d bounce off the post and not go in but it was nice when I saw it hit the back of the net. To be fair, I wasn’t overly focusing on scoring, I was more thinking about playing well because sometimes you can overthink it and beat yourself up about it...it’s nice to start every game, I had a good few chats with the manager before I came here so for him to trust me and believe in me to play and start,” says Cannon. [Independent]



3 points, first championship goal and MOTM. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/r5NiIc2InY — Tom Cannon (@tomcannon_) February 25, 2023

It looks like Everton still have Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres on their radar. [Football Insider]

Viktor Gyokeres now has 19 goals + assists in the Championship this season. Only Chuba Akpom (20) has more.



Viking. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jBnMdEbbJZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2023

Worrying!

Sean Dyche has won two of four games as Everton manager with goals scored by a central defender & a full-back. Not signing a striker in summer/January amounts to negligence from the owner, board & director of football Kevin Thelwell. It might be the decision that sends them down. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 25, 2023

