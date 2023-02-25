Everton 0-0 Aston Villa: Live Blog | Second half underway

Live Blog

46’ - The second half is underway. If you felt the first half was very lopsided to the Everton left, you would be right.

Everton's crossing map from the first half against Aston Villa. #EFC #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/tG2Y6URtoZ — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) February 25, 2023

Halftime Thoughts - Dwight McNeil has owned Matty Cash on the Everton right, but the Blues have been unable to get the decisive touch in the box to get a goal. Not surprised to be honest, we know this is an issue.

The Blues adjusted well to the threat of Ramsey and Watkins who had been making inroads on the Everton right early on. Game is still finely poised.

45+3’ - Halftime whistle goes, it’s been quite a game. Both sides have had their phases of control, but it stays 0-0.

45+2’ - Pickford’s long kick finds Onana and he is hauled down by McGinn on the edge of the box. It’s a direct shooting chance, but McNeil will take it so it will be a cross into the box. Straight into the wall, awful.

45’ - CHANCE! Brilliant pass behind the backline from Iwobi that McNeil brings down on the right-ish side of the box, but his complete lack of a right foot means he has to try spin around, eventually gets it to Maupay who tries to place a shot in the far corner but Martinez has gathered himself and can collect. Wasted.

Three-plus minutes to be added on.

44’ - McNeil catches Cash in possession and he goes down easily and wins a freekick right in front of Dyche who looks exasperated at the ref.

42’ - Iwobi concedes a freekick on the Everton right. Digne will put it into the box, and his former fullback partner Coleman can clear.

37’ - Ramsey goes down tackling Gueye and it’s an Everton foul. A moment for both sides to catch their breath. Everton have roared back into the game after being rocked on their heels early.

McNeil dances around and then puts yet another cross in, headed wide by Iwobi. He’s had the beating of Cash on the left there.

34’- Chance! Again McNeil and Myko combine and this time it’s Onana who gets a towering header that Martinez tips over the bar! Iwobi’s corner is deep and headed back across the box, and Villa can eventually clear.

30’ - Immense pressure from the Blues as they continue to pile on the crosses from the left, with Mykolenko now getting in on the act.

32’ - Coleman! Huge stop on Watkins who has holding up the ball on a counter and waiting for his teammates.

29’ - Onana dallies on a shooting chance and it comes to Iwobi and he wins a corner. Iwobi’s inswinger from the left is met my Maupay’s flicked header, flashes across goal and goes out the other side!

27’ - Getting up to fever pitch at Goodison. The crowd are really into it, thanks to what felt like a couple of harsh decisions by the ref going against the Blues. They had hemmed Villa in for a few minutes there but were unable to fashion any real chances.

20’ - McNeil having plenty of joy here on the left against Cash, that’s his fifth cross into the box. Martinez has collected every one of them so far.

13’ - Everton have been unable to get the ball out of their own half for about three minutes now, and it ends with Bailey winning a freekick off Onana in a dangerous spot at the edge of the box.

Lucas Digne is standing over it as is Douglas Luiz, and it’s the former Blue who takes it, and sends it over the bar to a big roar from the Goodison crowd.

10’ - Saved! As expected, the in-form Watkins gets behind birthday boy Coady and is in on goal, but Pickford is quick off his line to make the save.

8’ - Chance! Maupay does well to hold up a long ball, and plays McNeil down the left, his cross into the middle is partly met by Iwobi and the shot is saved.

6’ - First shot of the game is from McGinn. Ramsey is finding space to run and that could be problematic for the Blues.

3’ - Onana left a foot in on Douglas Luiz, and the Brazilian is down. Ref decides that merited an early yellow card, ugh.

1’ - Underway!

Starting Lineups - No changes again for Sean Dyche as he looks to keep the consistency in the lineup. For Villa, Emery has gone with pace on the wings with both Ramsey and Bailey starting.

Today's rally march was led by the next generation of Blues. #EFC #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/FOqLgZhwBa — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) February 25, 2023

Lineups

Everton

Aston Villa

This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton at Goodison Park. #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/N6QoAceSWf — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 25, 2023

Match Preview

Two home games for Sean Dyche, two wins for Everton. How long can the Blues make this streak last? Hopefully long enough to get the club out of the relegation zone and closer to the fabled 40-point mark.

Today’s visitors are Aston Villa who have had their own adversity this season, but renowned Europa League winning manager Unai Emery has come in and somewhat stabilized the club though they are in a bit of a slump in form right now too.

The Toffees currently sit in 16th place with 21 points though the teams at the bottom of the table are all tightly bunched with Southampton in last place just three points behind them, and Leicester City in 14th three points ahead.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 24

Date and start time: Saturday, February 25th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 44°F/7°C, cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation, 12 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv, VillaTV

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues lost the away leg of this game 2-1 earlier in the season, with the Blues’ consolation coming from former player Lucas Digne’s own goal. Villa also won their last visit to Goodison Park, with Steven Gerrard and Duncan Ferguson reprising their derby battles on the pitch when Big Dun was caretaker manager of the Blues in January ‘22 after Rafa Benitez was sacked in a 1-0 win.