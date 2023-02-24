 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Pickford contract details, Kamada decision

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
UPDATE: Jordan Pickford’s new contract has now been formalized, read all about it here. [RBM]

Sean Dyche reveals that Amadou Onana is fit for tomorrow’s Aston Villa clash, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out again. [RBM]

Hear more from Dyche below.

Check out some pictures of the Blues in training ahead of tomorrow’s match. [EFC]

Former Burnley and Belgium international midfielder Steven Defour talks Dyche impact and opens up on advice he gave fellow Belgian Amadou Onana. [Echo]

In the last couple of years, there’s no getting away from it. It’s not where this football club should be, fighting at the wrong end of the table but we will keep fighting. We’ve got an incredible fanbase behind us to push us over the line. They did that last year and again we’ve got three points,” says Coleman. [Echo]

Looks like Jordan Pickford’s new contract is all but confirmed. Here are the latest details.

Check in on the latest Everton Stadium developments. [EFC]

One of the greats of football commentary John Motson has passed away at 77. Rest in peace.

This is a fun look back at every goal Seamus Coleman has scored for Everton. [Echo]

It looks like rumoured target Daichi Kamada will be making the move to Germany.

What to Watch

The match to watch today will be Fulham versus Wolves, as Wolves currently sit two points above Everton. There’s some La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

