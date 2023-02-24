Friday’s Everton News: Pickford contract details, Kamada decision

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

UPDATE: Jordan Pickford’s new contract has now been formalized, read all about it here. [RBM]

Sean Dyche reveals that Amadou Onana is fit for tomorrow’s Aston Villa clash, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out again. [RBM]

Hear more from Dyche below.

Check out some pictures of the Blues in training ahead of tomorrow’s match. [EFC]

Former Burnley and Belgium international midfielder Steven Defour talks Dyche impact and opens up on advice he gave fellow Belgian Amadou Onana. [Echo]

“In the last couple of years, there’s no getting away from it. It’s not where this football club should be, fighting at the wrong end of the table but we will keep fighting. We’ve got an incredible fanbase behind us to push us over the line. They did that last year and again we’ve got three points,” says Coleman. [Echo]

Looks like Jordan Pickford’s new contract is all but confirmed. Here are the latest details.

No relegation release clause in Jordan Pickford’s new contract which is to run until 2027. https://t.co/xkX14iXE0x — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 23, 2023

Check in on the latest Everton Stadium developments. [EFC]

One of the greats of football commentary John Motson has passed away at 77. Rest in peace.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Motson OBE, a broadcasting legend of our game whose iconic voice brought football to homes for more than 50 years. He will be sorely missed.



RIP Motty. pic.twitter.com/zpoqPP8y7q — Everton (@Everton) February 23, 2023

This is a fun look back at every goal Seamus Coleman has scored for Everton. [Echo]

It looks like rumoured target Daichi Kamada will be making the move to Germany.

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on deal to sign Daichi Kamada on a free transfer in June — it could be signed soon. ⚫️ #transfers



Kamada has verbally agreed a 5-year deal with BVB despite approaches from 3 more clubs.



First call, @Sport1 @berger_pj @CmOffiziell & @fr ☎️ pic.twitter.com/qlvZPSFLGC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

What to Watch

The match to watch today will be Fulham versus Wolves, as Wolves currently sit two points above Everton. There’s some La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

