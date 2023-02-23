 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New contract for Pickford, Garner for Onana, Beto linked again

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton officials have addressed concerns over club finances, the January transfer window and who really makes the decisions that define its direction. [Echo]

Amadou Onana faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash with Aston Villa. [Give Me Sport]

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed Everton will avoid relegation this season thanks to the “massive threat” of Dwight McNeil on the wing. [Football Fancast]

Sean Dyche has put Newcastle exile Ryan Fraser on his wanted list for the summer. [90 Minutes]

Jordan Pickford is close to ending speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Everton. [Daily Mail]

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The British government has laid out its vision for the protection of the long-term future of the English game. The long-awaited white paper arrived on the back of the Fan-Led Review, also known as the Crouch Report, of English football in the wake of the failed European Super League plot and the collapse of historic football clubs such as Bury FC and Macclesfield Town. [Echo]

Diego Carlos will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they visit Goodison Park on Saturday. [PremierInjuries.com]

Farhad Moshiri wants to bring expertise and advice to the club as well as investment and seats on the Everton board for MSP associates Jahm Najafi, Jeff Moorad and Pete Taylor. [iNews]

Everton’s interested in Udinese’s striker Beto appears to continue according to Fabrizio Romano. [Transfer Tavern]

Everton Stadium is raised above the ground on a series of podium slabs to limit the effects of settlement over the coming years. [EFC]

Paul Wilkinson is the latest recipient of a retrospective First Division title medal. Wilkinson joined Everton from Grimsby Town during the glorious 1984/85 season but having only played five league games after his move he wasn’t entitled to receive a League Champions medal. [EFC]

Eveton’s Ian Snodin
Ian Snodin congratulated by teammates Gary Stevens (left) and Paul Wilkinson
Photo by John Davidson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Will James Garner be brought in to play against Aston Villa if Amadou Onana’s injury keeps him out of the side? [Football Fancast]

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres has insisted he was not close to joining Everton or Leeds United in the January transfer window. [Sport Witness]

Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

