New contract for Pickford, Garner for Onana, Beto linked again

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton officials have addressed concerns over club finances, the January transfer window and who really makes the decisions that define its direction. [Echo]

Amadou Onana faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash with Aston Villa. [Give Me Sport]

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed Everton will avoid relegation this season thanks to the “massive threat” of Dwight McNeil on the wing. [Football Fancast]

"I love @Tarky19. He’s class... One of my best mates.



"The sort of character he is, the sort of friend he is, the sort of player he is… He’s huge for us."



Conor Coady is the main interview in Saturday's matchday programme. #EVEAVL — Everton (@Everton) February 22, 2023

Sean Dyche has put Newcastle exile Ryan Fraser on his wanted list for the summer. [90 Minutes]

Jordan Pickford is close to ending speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Everton. [Daily Mail]

The British government has laid out its vision for the protection of the long-term future of the English game. The long-awaited white paper arrived on the back of the Fan-Led Review, also known as the Crouch Report, of English football in the wake of the failed European Super League plot and the collapse of historic football clubs such as Bury FC and Macclesfield Town. [Echo]

Diego Carlos will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they visit Goodison Park on Saturday. [PremierInjuries.com]

Farhad Moshiri wants to bring expertise and advice to the club as well as investment and seats on the Everton board for MSP associates Jahm Najafi, Jeff Moorad and Pete Taylor. [iNews]

Everton and Liverpool fined pic.twitter.com/rs14sfdGX0 — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) February 22, 2023

Everton’s interested in Udinese’s striker Beto appears to continue according to Fabrizio Romano. [Transfer Tavern]

Everton Stadium is raised above the ground on a series of podium slabs to limit the effects of settlement over the coming years. [EFC]

Paul Wilkinson is the latest recipient of a retrospective First Division title medal. Wilkinson joined Everton from Grimsby Town during the glorious 1984/85 season but having only played five league games after his move he wasn’t entitled to receive a League Champions medal. [EFC]

Will James Garner be brought in to play against Aston Villa if Amadou Onana’s injury keeps him out of the side? [Football Fancast]

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres has insisted he was not close to joining Everton or Leeds United in the January transfer window. [Sport Witness]

What To Watch

Manchester United play their Europa League second leg against Barcelona along with a full slate of other Europa League and Conference League games.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton Gear

Keep warm with Sherpa softness and club comfort! Whether you’re enjoying a nap or just want to stay comfortable while you’re watching the match, this Everton FC Slogan Sherpa Plush Throw has you covered - literally.

Everton FC Slogan Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket FOCO | UK & IRE