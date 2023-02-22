Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I love Everton. How can I not?. It makes me very proud to represent this club, a big club...where we are at the moment is not our place, it’s not where we want to be or where Everton deserves to be. We should be better but we will fight to get there,” says Vitalii Mykolenko in an interview where he expounds on what it felt like to have his father called up to go fight in the war for independence. [EFC]

Four Everton fixtures in the month of April have been moved to accommodate for televised games - home against Tottenham, away at Manchester United, versus Newcastle at home and on the road at Leicester City have all been rescheduled.

Oddly enough, the game against Fulham on April 15th, the day of the Grand National, has remained as is. [EFC]

We might all be sweating it out, but it sounds like Amadou Onana isn’t too worried about any potential injury!

Somewhat-forgotten Everton loanee Niels Nkounkou scored a lovely goal and provided a lovely assist for Saint-Ettiene in their 2-1 win over Nimes the other day. You can watch the clips at 1:15 and 1:54 here.

Looks like Rafa Benitez is itching to give it another go with Leeds United looking for a new manager.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is interested in taking charge of Leeds, talkSPORT understands #LUFC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 20, 2023

Those who know, know.

What to Watch

The Champions League Round of 16 continues, with RB Leipzig taking on Manchester City and Inter facing off against Porto.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook