Tuesday’s Toffee Bites | Onana injury update, Lang, Kamada, Florentino and Zapata linked

Miami-based private equity firm 777 Partners LLC are in talks with the club regarding a minority stake. [RBM]

The rise of Abdoulaye Doucoure from forgotten to essential. [Liverpool World]

Everton Under-18 and Under-21 midfielder Halid Djankpata talks about his desire to impress the new gaffer. [Sport Witness]

Jordan Pickford on the defensive improvements under Sean Dyche:

“It’s always good to get a win. It was a pretty quiet day for me today, but I’m pleased with the clean sheet. I think everyone’s working hard to get a game after the refresh of the new manager. He’s big on keeping clean sheets and being hard to break down. The wingers have to defend and help the full-backs, and the defenders have to be strong, too. When Goodison’s rocking, it’s a special place to be.” [EFC]

Nice to see Seamus in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week:

A nice profile on Seamus Coleman. [Buzz.ie]

Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is on Everton’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window. [The Spurs Web]

Noa Lang hopes to leave Club Brugge in the summer amid interest from Premier League trio Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United [HITC]

Everton remain in the hunt to sign Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata in the summer. [Tutto Atalanta]

Everton WILL stay in the Premier League with Sean Dyche pulling the strings. [Daily Mail]

Everton are ‘hopeful’ that Onana’s injury isn’t too serious following his withdrawal from the pitch last Saturday in their 1-0 victory over Leeds. [Give Me Sport]

Reports from Portugal suggesting that Everton sent scouts to watch 23-year-old defensive midfielder Florentino Luis during Benfica’s 2-0 Champions League win at Club Brugge last week. [HITC]

John McGinn gets ready for the crucial trip to Goodison with his Aston Villa team. [Birmingham Mail]

Some early Aston Villa team news before they head up the M6 to play Everton on Saturday. [Birmingham Mail]

Another hectic week of activity at Everton Stadium produced a double installation of roof trusses to ensure two thirds of the sections have now been put into place. [Echo]

