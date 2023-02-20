 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche talks Onana, new Everton investment incoming, Atsu tribute

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Soccer - UEFA Europa League - Group H - Everton v VfL Wolfsburg - Goodison Park
Everton defeat Leeds 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

In case you wanted to watch the winner over and over and over again, we have just what you need.

Watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the massive win.

Everybody was predicting the cross, but the way my hips were feeling, I couldn’t wrap around it. So I thought I would take on the shot because I knew he [Meslier] would be anticipating the cross. Thankfully I have caught it well. I am not sure I would catch it like that again if I hit it another ten times,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

I’ll wait and see but I don’t think it [Amadou Onana’s injury] is too serious. He just had a niggly knee injury that we have to stay on top of,” says Dyche. [EFC]

American investment company 777 Partners LLC is the newest name in the hat for a potential stake in the club. [Bloomberg]

Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-1. [EFC]

Conor Coady had two things to celebrate last night!

Nathan Patterson and James Garner feature in U21s 1-1 draw to Spurs. [EFC]

It seems like Bill Kenwright can do some good after all. He reportedly stepped in to block the club from buying forward Marko Arnautović on an exorbitant new contract. [Football Insider]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Everton cult hero known by fans as ‘Contract Dave’ has left the club. [EFC]

Rest in peace, Christian Atsu.

