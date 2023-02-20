Monday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche talks Onana, new Everton investment incoming, Atsu tribute

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Leeds 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

In case you wanted to watch the winner over and over and over again, we have just what you need.

Watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the massive win.

“Everybody was predicting the cross, but the way my hips were feeling, I couldn’t wrap around it. So I thought I would take on the shot because I knew he [Meslier] would be anticipating the cross. Thankfully I have caught it well. I am not sure I would catch it like that again if I hit it another ten times,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

“I’ll wait and see but I don’t think it [Amadou Onana’s injury] is too serious. He just had a niggly knee injury that we have to stay on top of,” says Dyche. [EFC]

American investment company 777 Partners LLC is the newest name in the hat for a potential stake in the club. [Bloomberg]

Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-1. [EFC]

Conor Coady had two things to celebrate last night!

Nathan Patterson and James Garner feature in U21s 1-1 draw to Spurs. [EFC]

It seems like Bill Kenwright can do some good after all. He reportedly stepped in to block the club from buying forward Marko Arnautović on an exorbitant new contract. [Football Insider]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Everton cult hero known by fans as ‘Contract Dave’ has left the club. [EFC]

Rest in peace, Christian Atsu.

We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives. pic.twitter.com/W3mWlMcAuf — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023

