Monday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche talks Onana, new Everton investment incoming, Atsu tribute

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton defeat Leeds 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]
Watch the highlights below.
In case you wanted to watch the winner over and over and over again, we have just what you need.
Watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the massive win.
“Everybody was predicting the cross, but the way my hips were feeling, I couldn’t wrap around it. So I thought I would take on the shot because I knew he [Meslier] would be anticipating the cross. Thankfully I have caught it well. I am not sure I would catch it like that again if I hit it another ten times,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]
“I’ll wait and see but I don’t think it [Amadou Onana’s injury] is too serious. He just had a niggly knee injury that we have to stay on top of,” says Dyche. [EFC]
American investment company 777 Partners LLC is the newest name in the hat for a potential stake in the club. [Bloomberg]
Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-1. [EFC]
Conor Coady had two things to celebrate last night!
Nathan Patterson and James Garner feature in U21s 1-1 draw to Spurs. [EFC]
It seems like Bill Kenwright can do some good after all. He reportedly stepped in to block the club from buying forward Marko Arnautović on an exorbitant new contract. [Football Insider]
Check in on the new stadium latest.
Everton cult hero known by fans as ‘Contract Dave’ has left the club. [EFC]
Rest in peace, Christian Atsu.
We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.— Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023
Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives. pic.twitter.com/W3mWlMcAuf
What To Watch
Some La Liga and Serie A action today.
Full schedule of games here.
Loading comments...