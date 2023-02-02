Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The transfer deadline has passed and our team made no additions to the squad. We should continue to put pressure on the board, but we have to support the new manager and the players who are getting ready for the match on Saturday. COYB!

The challenge for Evertonians now is giving our unconditional backing to the manager & players in an impossibly difficult relegation battle, while still ensuring we keep the pressure on an incompetent Board from further harming OUR CLUB. #EFC #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/r3S1JRID1U — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) January 31, 2023

Check out our Royal Blue Mersey deadline day recap. [RBM]

An interesting perspective for the team moving forward with Sean Dyche. [Football365]

Former Everton captain, Kevin Campbell:

“The new manager has come in, you would expect them to get him some players that he wants in. It looks really poor what’s happening right now and the Everton fans aren’t having it – they know they are being taken for a ride. There’s already a big split between the Everton fans and the board, and there’s a lot of pressure on Sean Dyche to get this right. If he isn’t given the tools, this is even more difficult.” [Echo]

Phil McNulty, BBC Chief Football writer declares that the Toffees are lurching into ‘deep crisis’ after not making a single January signing [BBC]

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco is ‘under consideration’ by Everton boss Sean Dyche as he turns his attention towards free agents [Echo]

Jamie Carragher slams the Everton board for their willingness to let Anthony Gordon leave. [Telegraph]

Everton were in pursuit of Manchester United winger Antony Elanga on transfer deadline day. [Manchester World]

Which free agents are out there to fill the void. [HITC]

Andre Ayew is still available and Everton are working to get a deal done! Hopefully, Southampton aren’t interested! [Metro]

André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton. ✈️ #EFC



Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step. pic.twitter.com/VqNmdDjk8X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2023

Everton Women defender Kenzie Weir has joined Lewes on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. [EFC]

Congratulations to Everton in the Community who celebrate 35 years of great work. [EFC].

What To Watch

Nothing happening in English football, however, Real Madrid take on Valencia in La Liga.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook