“Every game in the Premier League is a must-win game. Every win, no matter how it comes, is important. My focus for the next game is the same, regardless of who it’s against. We want to keep performing at a consistent level. Something I’ve been obsessed with for many years is raising the minimum...the work ethic and alignment of the team has been good so far. As I mentioned earlier, we need to keep raising the minimum standards so we can keep pushing forwards,” says Dyche. [EFC]

The manager also confirmed that the team will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the game against Leeds United tomorrow. [EFC]

“Things have been very positive under Sean Dyche, it’s been a very good two weeks at Finch Farm so far. We’ve worked really hard and had a great result against Arsenal but for all that we know there is a lot of work ahead and a lot of games to play with points to play for as we know we’re still in a hole we need to get out of. There’s a lot of work to be done but we’re looking forward to the second half of the season and so far, so good,” says backup keeper Asmir Begovic. [Echo]

Looks like turncoat Arnaut Danjuma is enjoying his time coming off the bench at Spurs so far.

Better to be a warrior in a garden, than a gardener in a war. — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) February 15, 2023

