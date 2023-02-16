Thursday Toffee Bites | Everton investment worries, team news for Leeds, Dia and Noa Lang links

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi and MSP Sports Capital, who have recently been linked with investing in Everton, are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Tottenham Hotspur. [Financial Times]

There are also reports that the interest from MSP is still on the table.

Megan Finnigan says the incredible feeling of scoring in a Merseyside derby is yet to wear off as she anticipates another memorable clash next month. [EFC]

The downward spiral continues as OGC Nice have omitted former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley from their Europa Conference League squad ahead of the club’s knockout games. [getfootballnewsfrance.com]

Udinese striker Beto is still being linked with a summer move to the Toffees. [Sport Witness]

Michael Ball gives his thoughts on the upcoming 6 pointer with Leeds. [Echo]

The My Everton series continues with a poetic glance back in time. [EFC]

Sean Dyche discusses his striker options heading into the Leeds match. [Planet Sport]

A look at a change in formation as a solution for the dismal Anfield display. [Echo]

Salernitana will consider whether to cash in on Everton target Boulaye Dia immediately after making his deal permanent. [Tutto Salernitana]

Everton Under-21 Roundup from Royal Blue Mersey. [RBM]

Reports are suggesting Everton are now planning to sign Noa Lang of Club Brugge in the summer transfer window. But the Toffees will only make a move if the club avoids relegation. [Calcio Mercato]

What To Watch

Europa League knockout time with Barcelona hosting Manchester United along with seven other ties. The UEFA Conference League also continues and the She Believes tournament gets started with Canada playing the United States.

Watch the U21’s live on Friday. [EFC]

Full schedule of games here.

