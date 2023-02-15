Everton Wednesday Round-up: Dyche talks DCL fitness, Onyango injury

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women’s on-loan forward Jess Park talks about her time at the club so far and her side’s upcoming Merseyside Derby. [EFC]

“He [Calvert-Lewin] is working diligently, I think he is having an up and down time. The challenge we have got is not just to get the injury fit, it is to get him genuinely fit so his body doesn’t break down. I think I might have to give him extra time for that and actually slow that down to make sure because we don’t want a player for one game, we want a player for as many as possible. That is going to be the right challenge for me and my staff, to make sure we give him the chance to be really fit if you like - rather than sort of getting him back for the sake of one game. So it is a tough call. Hopefully, we will see how it is settling this week,” says Sean Dyche about striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [Echo]

Tyler Onyango looks to have received a pretty nasty injury for Big Dunc’s Forest Green Rovers, with his status still undetermined. [Gloucestershire Live]

Leeds interim manager Michael Skubala will remain behind the helm for Everton’s clash this weekend. [Sky Sports]

