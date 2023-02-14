Everton Tuesday Recap | Merseyside Derby disappointment, coverage and reaction

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The 242nd Merseyside Derby is over and the RBM Instant Reaction is available. [RBM]

Related Royal Blue Mersey Live Blog of the 242nd Merseyside Derby

Conor Coady on the decision to let the ball go past him:

“The cross had a little bit of a deflection so it’s hit more towards Picks [Pickford] and I was hoping nobody was gonna be there at the back because if I touch it I’ll slide and I think it’s going in my own net.” [Mirror]

Sean Dyche gives his final thoughts on the defeat at Anfield:

“It’s not a game defined in one moment [the first goal], but it was a big moment. At that stage, we had just calmed the game down. They were on top a little bit without opening us too many times. The shape was decent, the work ethic was decent. “We were playing as well as we had hoped to with the ball. We cause trouble at the set-piece, that’s another weapon for us. We don’t react as quickly as them though, we know they can do that. Then it is a misread from Jordan Pickford and then they are in front.” [EFC]

Everton player ratings for derby match. [The 4th Official]

An interesting summary of the current situation from Phil McNulty. [BBC]

The summer transfer window is almost open....who could Everton sign on free transfers this summer? [Shields Gazette]

Leon Osman lashes out at Everton for their poor display at Anfield. [Mail]

Dan Copnall and Tom Kearney are Everton’s new Assistant Heads of Coaching. [TrainingGround.Guru]

Roma continue to track Jarrad Brathwaite with eyes for a summer move. [GialloRossi.net]

What To Watch

Champions League knockout time with Tottenham travelling to Milan along with PSG hosting Bayern. There is a number of Championship matches along with Copa Libertadores action.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton Gear

Keep warm with Sherpa softness and club comfort! Whether you’re enjoying a nap or just want to stay comfortable while you’re watching the match, this Everton FC Slogan Sherpa Plush Throw has you covered - literally.

Everton FC Slogan Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket FOCO | UK & IRE