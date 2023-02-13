Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Final | Blues undone by errors

Live Updates

Fulltime - This one was over a long time ago but Simon Hooper finally blows the whistle. Onward and upward Blues.

84’ - Doucoure in the book for a foul on Fabinho, and could have gotten a second yellow too for kicking the ball away in frustration.

Some argy bargy too as Pickford and Robertson go at it with everyone then piling in. Both players have been booked. This is what the derby used to be like, scrappy and snippy, ugly from Everton, and almost always resulting in a loss.

78’ - Two more changes for Dyche as Neal Maupay and Tom Davies come on for Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana, and the Blues are in a 4-4-2 now.

67’ - The first yellow card of the game is surprisingly not to James Tarkowski but his equally slow-footed partner Conor Coady.

61’ - Everton’s first substitution of the day is Demarai Gray coming on for the ineffective Ellis Simms.

48’ - Cody Gakpo gets his first goal for Liverpool, from another lightning-quick counter. The Blues caught out flat-footed again, 2-0 to the Reds. Quite what Conor Coady was doing letting the ball run through the box only the Liverpool fan in him will know.

Cody Gakpo slots home his FIRST Liverpool goal! pic.twitter.com/PeDgGWDXTh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

Nothing like scoring your first goal as a Red in a Merseyside Derby eh Cody Gakpo?



: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/FRZ7PHAAYN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 13, 2023

Halftime - The score remains 1-0 to the Reds, with a big team talk needed from Sean Dyche at the break.

36’ - Everton caught out on the counter attack. James Tarkowski saw his header come back off the far post from a corner. Liverpool countered with numbers, and the cross into the box was embarrassingly misjudged by Jordan Pickford, and he watched from no-man’s land as Mo Salah tucked home to put the hosts ahead.

WHAT A COUNTER-ATTACK!!! pic.twitter.com/XWUilMfshR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

WHAT A COUNTER ATTACK BY LIVERPOOL!



Everton hit the post then 15 seconds later Mo Salah puts it in the back of Everton's net!

: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #LICEVE pic.twitter.com/NEAXCxfdUp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 13, 2023

Lineups

Everton

TONIGHT'S TOFFEES!



One change from the Arsenal win, as Simms replaces Calvert-Lewin up top#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/aLSSARJlFX — Everton (@Everton) February 13, 2023

Liverpool

#LIVEVE TEAM NEWS



Our line-up to face Everton tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023

Preview

Everton go into another Merseyside Derby at Anfield with things finely poised at this point. The Blues are in a relegation battle for the second straight season while Liverpool find themselves in the strange position of not only not contending for the title but also finding it hard to justify their rebuild spending has been worth it with new signings Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo coming nowhere near their offensive output in previous seasons.

The Toffees looked a completely different outfit under new manager Sean Dyche against league leaders Arsenal, but going into the latest edition of the derby, it remains to be seen if the Blues will enter the game with a chip on their collective shoulders or with more of the defeatist mentality that has plagued them in recent seasons.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 22

Date and start time: Monday, February 13th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 54,000

Weather: 43°F/6°C, clear, 3% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HD - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live updates above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last derby at Goodison ended in a stalemate, though Conor Coady was a fraction away from netting the winner in a close game. After earning their first win at the giant hole punch in many years under Carlo Ancelotti in a behind closed doors game during the pandemic, the Toffees lost limply 2-0 at Anfield last season with Frank Lampard in charge.