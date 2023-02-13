Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It’s Derby Day! Take a look at our preview and predicted lineup to get you ready for the match.

“The city comes together for a massive game, my key marker is performance levels and parking the noise. Don’t let anything affect the build-up or planning. They have been on the up for a long time and it is difficult to constantly remodel, re-energise, they have done that well but the way football works it is difficult to constant keep achieving. They still have some very good players. I wont be overthink their form, good players, a very experienced group and the manager certainly is. They are in a tough spell, up and down time, but it is rare that teams don’t have that at some point. That has to be parked. There is plenty of belief in what we do and the players as individuals. We spoke them about it, the feedback of the introduction of new ideas but action is the main thing for me. The whistle blows you have to perform. The last win doesn’t guarantee the next one,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Watch Dyche’s full pre-match presser below.

Check out some clips from training as the Blues prepare for today’s match.

“We’ve got to perform the way we did last time; high energy and making things uncomfortable. We made some good players have average games against Arsenal...we’ve got to do that again...I look forward to arriving there on Monday night and feeling the energy of the crowd. It’ll be hostile, but I don’t mind it. We look forward to the game...we’ve got to win but I’d like to go there and perform as well, so we can show it wasn’t just a fluke against Arsenal. We need to perform every week. I hope we perform and then the result should come with that,” says James Tarkowski. [EFC]

Seamus Coleman helps honor the life of former Blues and Ireland international Tommy Clinton.

| Seamus Coleman and @Keepingskills recently surprised a long-serving member of #EFC staff by handing her a commemorative @FAIreland cap acknowledging her late father’s international career. pic.twitter.com/vPB51yGnBd — Everton (@Everton) February 9, 2023

Under-21s fall to Manchester United 4-1. [EFC]

Get to know Everton’s new assistant coach Ian Woan.

Everton and Liverpool supporters have their say on today’s match. [The Guardian]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Liverpool could be without key midfielder Thiago Alcantara today. [Echo]

This is one list I’m glad Everton did not make.

The CIES Football Observatory have revealed the clubs with the highest net transfer spend since 2018/19... pic.twitter.com/IcIzFstUzB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2023

Jordan Pickford is reportedly “settled” at Everton while contract talks continue. [Echo]

Jarrad Branthwaite can’t stop scoring! After a two goal effort Wednesday, the 20-year-old scored again in PSV’s 6-0 win against Groningen on Saturday (goal below at 2:27).

Today is the day! Everton take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

