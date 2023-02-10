Everton News On Friday: Calvert-Lewin injury, Brighton scout hired

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The RBM team took a stab at predicting Everton’s results for the rest of the season. Let’s just say, there’s some optimistic Blues all aboard the Dyche Train (myself included). [RBM]

Check out some clips from the Blues as they prepare for Monday’s derby.

Everton snap up Brighton scout Lee Sargeson. [Football Insider]

“Joao [Virginia] is a good keeper with excellent reflexes. We really see the potential for the longer term. But he has made too many of the same kinds of mistakes in recent weeks, which made the team restless,” says Cambuur manager Sjors Ultee on Everton loanee Joao Virginia. [HITC via NOS]

As quickly as they started, the Aubameyang rumours have been put to rest, as the 33-year-old looks set to join MLS side LAFC on loan. [90 Min]

Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski play a rousing game of This or That.

“Liverpool fans know that all is not well. They know that in this moment, Everton coming off that [win against Arsenal] to play them, Liverpool fans know they could beat them. They’re very honest with themselves,” says Ian Wright. [Echo via NBC Sports]

It looks like the Blues will be without Calvert-Lewin this Monday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt for the Merseyside Derby on Monday. The striker is yet to return to training after feeling tightness in his hamstring during the win over Arsenal. Scan results revealed no major injury however Calvert-Lewin is still feeling discomfort — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 9, 2023

Everton loanee Tom Cannon talks about his time at Preston North End so far. [PNEFC]

Amidst some recent transfer rumours, Jarrad Branthwaite scored a brace for PSV the other day in their 3-1 win against FC Emmen (goals below at 0:34 and 1:21).

The dreaded European Super League has picked up steam again, while Everton continue to affirm their stance against it. [Echo]

