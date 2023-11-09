 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Everton News: Onana returns, Coleman importance, Godfrey exit rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEA Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Leon Osman believes that Everton are moving in the right direction after struggling in the early days of the season.

“There is a clear message and a collective understanding of that message. You can see a plan from the moment Everton take to the pitch and every player understands their role within the team - that’s important. I definitely feel like it’s going in the right direction.” [EFC]

Premier League clubs are reportedly set to vote on a potential ban on loan moves between associated clubs in the January transfer window. [Echo]

Liverpool’s Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has spoken about transportation in and around new Everton Stadium. [BBC Radio Merseyside, via Everton News]

Tottenham, Newcastle and Rangers are now being named as three of the clubs in the race to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey in January. [90 Min]

Geoffrey Blunt takes a look at the important role that Seamus Coleman continues to play at the club. [RBM]

Everton youngster Francis Okoronkwo has signed a new deal at Goodison Park to pledge his long-term future to the club. [Team Talk]

Well done BAZ!

Who are the eight faces in the Everton directors’ box after year of changing power at the club? [Echo]

Everton’s latest ‘Bred a Blue’ podcast series features a boyhood Toffee whose football journey thus far has taken him from Kirkdale to Berlin, with several outposts in between! [EFC]

Crystal Palace are set to be without four first-team players for their Premier League clash against Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday. [Premier League Injuries]

Vitalii Mykolenko impact has skyrocketed under Sean Dyche - and key Everton numbers show it. [Echo]

