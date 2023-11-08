Wednesday’s Everton News: Chermiti scores, Pickford talks Branthwaite, suitors still circling

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Seamus Coleman featured while Youssef Chermiti scored in a 1-0 win for the Under-21s over Mansfield Town. [EFC]

Blues linked with 17-year-old Barnsley forward Fabio Jalo. [TEAMtalk]

“Jarrad [Branthwaite] has been great...he’s in the England Under-21s set up as well, which is by no means a given and shows the level of his performances as well as the obvious talent he’s got. He’s doing it on the biggest stage now, playing in the Premier League. He’s excelling and long may it continue,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Following his contract termination, Jean-Philippe Gbamin has signed for Ligue 2 team USL Dunkerque. [GFNF]

Referees have been announced for Everton’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday. [Echo]

Under-21s defender Elijah Campbell talks about his return from injury and his side’s season so far. [EFC]

Looks like Dele and the manager are on the same page.

If the 777 Partners deal collapses, several other suitors may be waiting to pounce. [Echo]

Former Merseyside Derby hero Dan Gosling signs for League 2 side Notts County. [talkSPORT]

