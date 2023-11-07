 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: 777 jeopardy, Doucoure skips AFCON, Women draw and starlet Boteli linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has said he will not be going to the African Cup of Nations to represent Mali in what will be a big boost for Sean Dyche in January. [Echo]

Former Everton target Victor Gyokeres has started life off in Lisbon on something of a tear. [HITC]

Brian Sorensen felt the 1-1 draw with in-form Tottenham Hotspur was ‘ok’ but pointed to a lack of belief and structure from his Everton Women side. [RBM]

The latest rumour about the 777 Partners takeover is quite bleak according to journalist Paul Brown:

“I think it is still fraught with difficulty for them and I think their finances and being able to provide the right documentation for the regulatory bodies to get this signed off is a problem for various reasons. So I think it’s still up in the air and I’ve been told that the chances are less than 50/50 of it going through at the moment.” [Give Me Sport]

In fact:

777 Group lost almost 600 million dollars from June 2021 to June 2022. These numbers have not been submitted to regulators probing the proposed takeover of Everton and cast doubt on Josh Wander’s claim about his company’s financial strength. [Josimar]

The Portland Timbers have announced that Englishman Phil Neville will be taking over as manager of the club for the 2024 season. [Mail Online]

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure says he received an apology from match official Tim Robinson on the weekend after the referee failed to spot an advantage at Goodison Park. [Sussex Live]

Vitalii Mykolenko said it was an “amazing feeling” to grab his first goal at Goodison Park on Saturday. [Echo]

The UEFA Champions League takes centre stage with Manchester City and Newcastle United in action.

