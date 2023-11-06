Monday’s Everton News: Dele latest, Onana talks future, Coleman features

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Brighton 1-1. Here's how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the match.

Hear from the manager Sean Dyche and captain James Tarkowski below.

“We just want to keep climbing that table. We didn’t get the results early in the season that we felt we deserved, and now we are, so just keep picking up points and let’s see where we go. Yes, it was a challenging [start to the season]. I think the performances early in the season were good, but results weren’t. But now we’re picking up results with the performances, which is pleasing...we’re in a nice place at the minute,” says Tarkowski. [EFC]

ICYMI: Abdoulaye Doucoure signs new deal with the club. [RBM]

Watch some of the latest clips of the new stadium.

“I grew a lot mentally last season. I always fought for trophies or places of honour. The mindset is different, you have to get used to losing almost every weekend...for the future, I don’t ask myself too many questions. Only my performance will take me where I want. I’m not thinking about leaving in January,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo via SportWitness via DH Net]

Everton have reportedly met with Spurs regarding Dele’s contract.

Everton in talks with Tottenham over Dele Alli appearance clause



✍️ @_ChrisBascombe#TelegraphFootball I #EFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 2, 2023

Everton Women draw Spurs 1-1. [EFC]

“His [Branthwaite’s] adaptation has been clear to the pace and the detail of Premier League football. He continues to improve, and physically he is a good specimen. He is playing in front of a very good goalkeeper (Jordan Pickford) and a very good centre half next to him in James Tarkowski, which I think helps as well...but a lot of credit to him for taking it on himself by the way. The main focus for him is keep doing what you’re doing. He’s enjoying it,” says Dyche. [Daily Mail]

Looks like Everton are eyeing 23-year-old Uruguayan winger Maxi Araujo. [TEAMtalk via Football Transfers]

Everton are tracking Uruguayan winger Maxi Araujo ahead of January window. [@jac_talbot] pic.twitter.com/lnR1ADVdab — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) November 5, 2023

Seamus Coleman played 45 minutes for the U21s in their 3-1 loss to Manchester United. [EFC]

“Last season I didn’t play much, I had a very tough time, so I’m happy to be back here in a good environment. I enjoy being here,” says Neal Maupay following a goal and 3-1 victory for loan side Brentford. [LiveScore]

There may be some (positive) news regarding 777 Partners sometime soon.

Everton clear takeover hurdle after FA gives 777 Partners green light to join board



✍️ @_ChrisBascombe#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 4, 2023

U18s winger Coby Ebere talks about his return from injury and his hopes for this season. [EFC]

Blues linked with 17-year-old Croatian forward Anton Matković.

Interest growing in 17 year old Croatian talent Anton Matkovic. NK Osijek striker, attracting important clubs from Europe - understand Everton are monitoring him.



Also RB Salzburg and Sassuolo are interested, no time for decision yet but one to watch for sure. pic.twitter.com/Za5VsCXc7b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2023

