Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur: WSL Match Preview

Brian Sorensen has highlighted the importance of his team taking their chances ahead of their trip to London this weekend to take on an in form Tottenham Hotspur.

The Everton Women boss discussed his side’s defeat to Manchester United and, goals aside, saw a lot of positives with the Blues’ style of play.

But the Dane is well aware of the dangers Robert Vilahamn’s team pose and knows that the Toffees will need to be at their best if they are to claim their second WSL win of the season.

“They (Tottenham) have been good. They have got goals at the right time and they are thriving with confidence,” said Sorensen. “Robert is a good coach and he will give them a lot of freedom.

“It will be tough for us but I still believe that we can match them. I think it will be a tight game as they will come at us and want to showcase themselves.”

And Sorensen knows that if and when chances come along the Blues will need to be ruthless at Brisbane Road in front of goal and resolute at the back, something that wasn’t the case at Walton Hall Park against the Red Devils.

“It will be really important to take chances. As I said after the (United) game, it is hard to play that game better,” he continued. “We had around 50% possession against a team like United and not many teams are doing that. “If you look at the goals they were soft from our perspective. I said to the girls it is an accumulation of individual mistakes and they have the quality to hurt you. “I was pleased with a lot of aspects (of the performance); the way we played through them and the chances we created. We just need to get better at both ends of the pitch.”

Nathalie Bjorn is the only fresh injury concern for Everton. The defender will be out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury while on international duty. Clare Wheeler is fit but has only returned to the UK in the past few days following her commitments with Australia.

The Opposition

Spurs sit third in the WSL and have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with three league wins in their last three games, with only leaders Chelsea, who have played a game more, outscoring Vilahamn’s side so far.

Martha Thomas will surely be the one to watch. The Scottish star has been in incredible soring form, including a hattrick in her side’s last outing against Aston Villa.

Spurs are also well balanced with veterans like captain Beth England and the club’s longest serving player, Ashleigh Neville, providing the necessary experience needed to succeed in the division.

Previous Meeting

The Blues were sizzling on a cold December night as they produced a superb performance to record a resounding 3-0 win last season.

Goals from Katja Snoeijs, as well as strikes from loanees Jess Park and the ill-fated Giovana Queiroz Costa ensured that the three points headed back to Merseyside

The Brazilian will also have some painful memories of the encounter though, as Neville received a red card for her high challenge on the forward in injury time.

This will be a tough one for Everton, who will more than settle for what took place in December of last year, but this is a Spurs side brimming with confidence who will be keen on getting their fourth straight league win.

That being said, Sorensen’s side have often fared better on the road and are more than capable of causing problems for any side in this league.

But as the boss has said: Just take your chances!