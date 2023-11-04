Everton 1-1 Brighton: Final | Blues foiled late on in defensive effort

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton had their chances to make this a two-goal game and failed to capitalize, and were made to pay as Brighton poured forward seeking the equalizer they eventually got.

90+5’ - Fati does well to control and threatens a shot, but the Blues swarm the box and there’s the final whistle, 1-1 the final score.

90+4’ - Doesn’t look like Everton will see the ball again to try getting the winner here. Brighton still passing it around comfortably.

Myko does well to shepherd the ball away with help, prevents a shot.

90+1’ - Other issues to deal with though first, as Patterson puts the ball out for a corner. Inswinger, Harrison clears, back into the box, Pickford collects.

89’ - Myko wins another corner! Two changes coming on before that though, with Beto and Nathan Patterson coming on, and DCL and Young going off.

Garner to take, deep as usual, Tarky wants to head across the box like he usually does but this is straight at the goalie.

Four minutes to be added on, and again Goodison isn’t happy.

88’ - Good work from Doucoure and Harrison wins the Blues a corner on the right. BLues get a header back into the box, melee ensues, a possible goalline clearance too.

A couple of times a blue shirt has gone down in the box and Goodison in unison wants a penalty, but the referee hasn’t obliged.

84’ - Oh no, it was coming and there is the equalizer. Mitoma skins Harrison and his cross goes off Young’s knee, and loops over a despairing Pickford and into the goal. 1-1 with less than ten minutes to play.

82’ - Fati runs away from Young but captain Tarkowski is having none of it and gives the youngster a solid but rude welcome to England. He will be deservedly booked, and Goodison doesn’t care.

80’ - Tarky and Branth have been heroic today cutting out just about everything the Seagulls have tried to get over the backline.

78’ - A nifty backheel almost sets a Brighton player clear, Branthwaite booked for tugging his man back. That was unfortunate. Freekick is partly cleared, ball eventually falls to Mitoma but his shot is wayward, whew.

77’ - Brighton now just lining up to shoot, Gana blocks and sets off on a break with McNeil and the Blues are off to the races. Gueye’s eventual cross for DCL is cut out, ooh that was again an opportunity.

74’ - Oooh chance! Harrison ball into the box is blocked, falls nicely for McNeil on his left foot and his shot beats the goalie, and the near post, bulges the side netting. That was the chance there to put this game beyond doubt.

Another chance as the cross into the box is so close to falling for DCL.

68’ - Mitoma beats Young for pace but his cutback into the box is not great, rolls to an open Gross who blasts his shot narrowly over.

More changes for the visitors, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Mahmoud Dahoud are on, Ferguson and Gilmour go off.

63’ - Ehhh, Mitoma wins a foul off Garner who had left his leg in on a tackle. Taken short before the Blues can clear.

62’ - Myko acquitting himself well here against youngster Adingra. Did enough to dissuade the Brighton player on a break for more blue shirts to flood back to the box.

60’ - Harrison makes up for a poor giveaway a few seconds ago by turning his man and drawing a foul in the midfield. Pickford deep ball pumped into the box, Tarky’s header across the box is gathered by the goalie. Speaking of Jordan, he looks resplendent in the purple kit.

54’ - Ugh. Doucoure booked after giving up a needless foul on the edge of the Blues box. Freekick from a pretty central position, Dunk to take, brilliant save from Pickford in the top left corner of his goal!

Corner from the Everton left, cleared by the first man.

50’ - More of the same really, Brighton holding the ball and probing at the Blues backline, but Everton have been decent in maintaining their shape.

46’ - No changes that I can see from Everton, de Zerbi throws on a striker Joao Pedro for midfielder and noted Red Adam Lallana.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton scored early and then Brighton got their game going, utterly dominating possession. The Toffees will feel the 1-0 lead is a fair one on the balance of chances created though.

45+4' - Uneventful time added on. There's the halftime whistle.

45' - Four minutes of time to be added on.

43’ - Idrissa Gueye is the first Everton player to be booked today.

40’ - Did anyone ask about the possession numbers? No? Better that way. The Seagulls have had 84% of it. Not a typo.

30' - Oooh Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a quick break, shot from distance wide of the far post.

28' - Brighton sustaining some pressure on the Blues. Mitoma fires in a shot from a tight angle, Jordan Pickford collects.

23’ - Dunk the next to be booked for a poor foul. Garner to take the freekick, goes over, ahhhh.

Dunk is right in the thick of things, his long ball for Milner is good, but the former Red has strayed offside.

20' - One time Everton target Billy Gilmour is the first name in the book today.

14' - Ugh, setpiece woes come back to bit the Blues, Dunk reacts first to fire home from Gross, it's 1-1.

No wait! VAR intervenes, no goal!

7' - GOAL!! Vitaliy Mykolenko has been in excellent nick in recent weeks, and caps that off with a goal he started and finished himself!

He intercepted a ball in his own half, and then his tenacity got the ball back from a trio of Brighton players. DCL found McNeil out on the left, and then Myko's left-footed shot was blocked, ball came back to him and his right-footed swing worked it's way into the net, 1-0 Everton.

4' - A shooting chance early for Abdoulaye Doucoure, good save.

3' - Milner immediately tests Young, tries a long ball for Mitoma behind him, but the Brighton player is offside.

1' - We're underway!

Sean Dyche explains Onana’s absence -

“Amadou, unfortunately, has been playing with a really tight calf and it’s just been too much for him after Wednesday,”

Starting Lineups

Everton - Two changes from midweek with Amadou Onana out of the squad (has he picked up an injury?) and Arnaut Danjuma back on the bench. Idrissa Gueye returns at the base of the midfield with Abdoulaye Doucoure in his favoured role behind the striker. Ashley Young keeps his spot at right back, against the terrifying pace of Kaoru Mitoma.

Brighton - Evan Ferguson keeps his spot up top and will provide a big challenge for Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

Preview

Everton host Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon, looking to add to their recent set of good results that has seen the Blues pick up five wins in their last seven games in all competitions.

One of last season’s surprise packages, Brighton have continued to play fast attacking football which continues to win acclaim. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have overcome a difficult start in their maiden continental campaign in the Europa League though they have also dropped points in the league, drawing with Fulham last weekend.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 11

Date and start time: Saturday, November 4th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 47°F/8°C, light rain, 60% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Variety 2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Last Meeting

The Toffees pulled off one of the upsets of the season last year when they went to the Amex Stadium staring relegation in the face, and somehow came away with a 5-1 mauling of the stunned Seagulls who had the better of that contest but were no match for some opportune and timely finishing.

It was apt revenge for the previous fixture when Brighton had marched into Goodison on January 3rd and comprehensively beat the Blues 4-1, hastening the end of Frank Lampard’s time on Merseyside.