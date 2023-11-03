Friday’s Everton News: Coleman injury latest, Dyche previews Brighton, Onana leads

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Seamus Coleman is set to return to action with the Everton Under-21s tomorrow against Manchester United. [EFC]

“There’s a good feel about the team and a good feel about Goodison at the moment, so we have to use all of those things to our advantage. We know they [Brighton] are a passing side, who often want to break through the middle of the pitch. The biggest thing of all is that you have to be tactically aware. I think teams that have done well [against Brighton] have delivered good tactical performances, as well as finding their own way into the game,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dwight McNeil and Vitaliy Mykolenko named to WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Month.

Premier League Team of the Month pic.twitter.com/DeWsefATAl — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 31, 2023

Jack Harrison has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for his effort against Bournemouth.

The October GOTM nominees are in



From stunning strikes to fancy footwork, who gets your vote for @premierleague x @Budweiser Goal of the Month❓ pic.twitter.com/Z8t5PvKn8j — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) November 2, 2023

“I’m really enjoying it here. When you are winning games and playing in the team, it’s all you can ask for. I hope it can continue...it’s important we recover after being on the road this past weekend. We dust ourselves down and recover. We know it’s going to be another tough test but I am fully confident in the team and squad that we have got. Whatever team goes out on Saturday, we will be ready and fully prepared,” says Ashley Young. [EFC]

How good has Amadou Onana been?

Of the 109 players to contest 50+ ground duels in the Premier League this season, Amadou Onana has the best success rate (66.7%) pic.twitter.com/lcwymf0t1Y — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 2, 2023

