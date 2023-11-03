Everton vs Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Young or Youth?

Five wins from seven. Back-to-back 3-0 wins at home. Everton, are you… back?

Brighton will put that theory/wish to the test as they visit Goodison Park on Saturday.

But how will the Blues line up?

Who’s Out?

Not updates on the injury front.

Andre Gomes and Dele remain out, while Seamus Coleman will build up his fitness by playing for the under-21s on Saturday, so he won’t be involved.

Apart from that, Mr Dyche has a full squad to choose from.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BRIGHTON

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman (UNAVAILABLE) , Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes (INJURED) , Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young came in for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Nathan Patterson against Burnley.

Doucoure will surely take Danjuma’s spot again for this one, but it’s unclear who will take the spot at right-back?

Young put in one of his best performances in a Blue shirt in midweek, but many Evertonians’ agreed that last week’s starting XI that beat West Ham (i.e. one featuring Patterson) was Everton’s strongest possible team.

The veteran fullback certainly seems to be well-liked by Dyche, so I’d guess that he’ll get the nod – although I’d personally prefer the young Scot.

I’d be surprised if there were any other changes, especially with Danjuma not really doing enough midweek to force Dyche to start him.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Ashley Young – 6/10

Vitalii Mykolenko - 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 9/10

James Garner – 9/10

Jack Harrison – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Nathan Patterson

Ben Godfrey

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Arnaut Danjuma

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti