Wednesday’s Everton News: Branthwaite shines at Goodison, Coleman in action

You can catch Seamus Coleman and the Under-21s take on Athletic Club today for free on Everton’s Official YouTube channel. [EFC]

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan is disappointed, yet hopeful following her side’s 2-2 draw to Bristol City. [EFC]

Jarrad Branthwaite played the full 90 in England U21s 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at Goodison.

“We have to focus game by game, now we have an away game against Everton and it’s really difficult to play there. They just lost 10 points, so we know that they need points, they are going to fight for their points, so we just have to find the focus to go to Everton and win the game, because we know that in the Premier League, these kinds of games are always tough,” says Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes ahead of Everton's match against the Red Devils on Sunday. [FourFourTwo]

777 Partners is reportedly still on board with the takeover despite the recent events with the points deduction and possibly a big lawsuit with a trio of relegated sides. [iNews]

We are all with you, Youssef!

Racism and discrimination is unacceptable in football and society.



We stand with you, Youssef! pic.twitter.com/5qRYek3595 — Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2023

Check in on how our international Blues got on this break. [EFC]

ESPN writer Gabriele Marcotti provides the simpler answers as to why and how Everton received their points deduction. [ESPN]

An interesting thread here about how Sheffield Wednesday’s punishment from the EFL set the precedent for Everton’s points deduction.

There’s one case that keeps getting referenced through the @premierleague judgment document



The EFL vs Sheffield Wednesday. #thread pic.twitter.com/Vat9Rjru2V — Mike Gow 高英智 (@mikeygow.bsky.social) (@mikeygow) November 22, 2023

Seamus Coleman looks to continue his recovery when the U21s take on Athletic Club.

Full schedule of games here.

