Tuesday’s Everton News: Parliament motion tabled, more FFP reaction, Branthwaite interest

When September turned into October, Everton were reeling from a loss to Luton Town and the feeling of doom was sickening. The team rallied and after we headed into the November international break we were bouncing after moving up to 14th place in the table and better days were ahead...... and then FFP hit us like a transport truck on the East Lancs Road.

The news over the last few days has brought us back down and our club sits in 19th place as a result of the 10 point deduction imposed by the Premier League.

The Dogs of War are back. We just need to stick together and support the team unconditionally.

A comprehensive review of the FFP decision to better understand the situation and resulting points deduction. [The Esk]

Check out ‘Crisis Clubs’, a series examining the financial states of five European football clubs. Experts dig into the numbers, analyse how and why things are so perilous, and plot potential ways out for Everton. [The Athletic] (paywall)

Michael Ball has given his thoughts on the points deduction. [Echo]

Tottenham have branded Everton’s claim that they are to blame for them being docked 10 points as ‘absurd’, with Dele Alli likely to suffer. [Football 365]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken about his fitness recovery and fatherhood. [Esquire]

Everton officials will be meeting with Premier League CEO Richard Masters just days after the club were found guilty of a profit and sustainability breach. [The Times]

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a potential option for Newcastle United should they look to strengthen their defence during the January transfer window. [Shields Gazette]

Following Everton’s 10-point deduction, Ron Walker and Ben Grounds discuss their chances of staying in the Premier League for another season. [Sky Sports]

Everton’s 10-point deduction by the Premier League will be discussed in Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment “grossly unfair”. Ian Byrne, MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to support. [BBC]

The Premier League said a change of Everton’s approach to transfers was not enough to suggest a corner had been turned. The independent commission disagreed and believed credit was due for recent prudence. [Echo]

"While I understand and support the importance of upholding the integrity of the sport, it is crucial to ensure that measures are proportionate.



I do not believe that this punishment fits the crime."



Steve has written to @premierleague following @Everton's 10 point deduction ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dS4ZG7zWnK — Mayor Steve Rotheram (@LCRMayor) November 20, 2023

Duncan Ferguson has spoken out on Everton’s 10 point deduction. [BBC Sport, via Everton News]

An explanation of how Derby County’s experience with their points deduction has affected the way that Everton’s decision has been handed down. [Derby Telegraph]

Alan Shearer is the latest former player to have his say on Everton’s recent ten point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. [Chronicle Live]

So-called Independent Commission chaired by David Phillips KC, the well known lawyer for Leeds United. DP ruled that Leeds and the others could seek compensation against Everton, if found guilty. DP then found Everton guilty.



Conflict of interest? pic.twitter.com/1WKYYRwAMQ — Steve Dickinson (@TopBalconyMan) November 20, 2023

