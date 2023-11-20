Everton Women 2-2 Bristol City: WSL Match Report

Everton Women had to settle for a share of the spoils despite twice leading bottom club Bristol City twice at Walton Hall Park.

Martina Piemonte scored her first goal of the season to fire hosts ahead while captain Megan Finnigan restored her team’s lead with her third goal of the season, but a dogged display by the Lauren Smith’s side saw them leave Merseyside with a point.

Brian Sorensen’s only change from the Chelsea game was an attacking one as striker Katja Snoeijs came in for Heather Payne, but it was Piemonte that gave the Toffees the perfect start. The Italian collected Katrine Veje’s cross and scored on her second attempt after her initial effort was saved by Olivia Clarke.

The Robins’ stopper had to be alert to deny the forward her second ten minutes later. A loose ball saw both enter a 50-50 challenge, with Clarke doing just enough to get the ball to safety.

The City keeper continued to be the far busier of the two stoppers, as Everton tormented their opponents, particularly down their left side, with Sara Holmgaard impressing with her wide play.

But the dominance could only yield one goal and just before half-time Smith’s side found themselves level. A loose ball fell kindly to Amy Rodgers, and the Scotland international beat Courtney Brosnan with a neat top-corner finish.

Everton were the quicker starters after the break and found themselves ahead again on 57 minutes.

A well worked short corner was saved by Clarke, who could only push the ball out as far as Justine Vanhaevermaet. The Belgian’s effort cannoned off the crossbar only for the rebound to be smashed home by Finnigan on the half volley.

Snoeijs seemed to be enjoying herself and was a constant threat to the visitors. The Dutch forward’s sublime pass found an onrushing Nicoline Sorensen, whose effort was thwarted by Robins’ player of the match, Clarke, with a brilliant finger-tip save.

And it was a case of the same old story for the Blues, as Amalie Thestrup snatched an equaliser seven minutes before the end. City’s top scorer made no mistake after being found by Naomi Layzell’s through ball.

Everton Women return to action with a trip to ninth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday, 26 November. Kick off 16.30 (BST) at Villa Park.