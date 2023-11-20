Monday’s Everton News: Onana injury latest, FFP ruling fallout, Sorensen retires

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction for their single FFP violation charge. [RBM]

Everton Women forward Nicoline Sorensen announces her shock retirement at age 26. [BBC]

Read up on how our international Blues got on this past weekend. [EFC]

Everton Women draw Bristol City 2-2. [EFC]

Leeds, Leicester, and Burnley are reportedly planning on suing the club following recent FFP ruling. [talkSPORT]

Amadou Onana has left the Belgium squad due to an apparent leg injury injury. [Echo]

Lee Carsley talks about his return to Goodison with the England U21s with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner set to feature. [EFC]

What to Watch

Plenty of UEFA Euro and World Cup qualifiers today, plus some CONCACAF Nations League play.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook