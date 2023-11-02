Thursday’s Everton News: Blues face Fulham in Carabao Cup Quarter Final, Dyche pride and match reaction

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out my Match Recap and Instant Reaction to Everton’s Carabao Cup win over Burnley at Goodison Park. [RBM]

Everton have been drawn at home against Fulham in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup. [RBM]

Full Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

James Tarkowski says he is “desperate” to go far in this year’s Carabao Cup competition after helping Everton secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

“It went well, getting a goal, an assist and a nice, solid performance - it was workmanlike, with every man doing their jobs. We created plenty of good chances and scored three goals, so it was a good night for us. I’m desperate to go far in a cup competition. I’ve never been as far as I would have liked in a cup competition, so hopefully this year is the one.” [EFC]

Sean Dyche was very pleased with the overall performance and was proud of the work that was put in by the team to prevail in the contest:

“I’m very pleased, a lot of work from the players. I thought there were a couple of outstanding performances work ethic-wise. Dwight McNeil was outstanding. Jack Harrison, Jimmy Garner, everyone, but those three in particular. The work ethic was tremendous. That’s an important factor, we’re beginning to build here. It’s not just the talent here, I think there is talent and I have said that all along, but that team ethic, commitment to the cause and commitment to each other. I think it gives you that power for a performance.” [EFC]

Jack Harrison has had a solid start to life on loan at Goodison Park, but there isn’t a guarantee that he will end up there permanently. [Football League World]

Everton are keen on the ‘extraordinary’ Can Uzun and Nurnberg’s sporting director is not ruling out a sale to the Premier League somewhere down the line. [HITC]

Goodison Tribute

Goodison Park pays tribute to our late Chairman, Bill Kenwright. pic.twitter.com/jUy6rV7wdc — Everton (@Everton) November 1, 2023

What to Watch

Early round Copa del Rey and Coppa Italia take centre stage so really.....not much on!

Full schedule of games here.

