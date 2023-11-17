Friday’s Everton News: Thelwell talks progress, Mykolenko insight, Dele return

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Former Everton keepers have heaped loads of praise on Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns takes on the Everton squad.

Under-21s coach Paul Tait has high hopes for his squad this year. [EFC]

Kevin Thelwell talks about Everton’s season so far.

Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell explains how underlying data convinced them team were heading in right direction earlier in season... even though results weren't going their way.



Charlies Reeves heads up the club's Insights team@doidgyno9 #EFC @HudlAnalysis… pic.twitter.com/lR2ok3ffhW — Training Ground Guru (@ground_guru) November 16, 2023

Hear more from Thelwell as he chatted with the Training Ground Guru podcast.

Arnaut Danjuma chats about the Everton squad along with a few other Premier League players.

Here’s a good look at left back Vitaliy Mykolenko’s recent resurgence that’s seen him cap off some strong defensive performances with two goals in two games. [Forbes]

“Clubs came knocking, but I wanted to stay to develop further and become a top player at Everton, perhaps the best...Everton gave me the chance to play my first games in the Premier League. I want to repay that. I can only do that if I do my best and show good performances,” says Amadou Onana. [transfermrkt]

Dele Alli continues progress towards his return.

