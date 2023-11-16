Thursday’s Everton News: Iling-Junior links, Onana hopes and Doucoure love

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Click on the links to read more.

Six reasons why this might not be another false dawn for Everton. From the emergence of unlikely heroes to the underlying statistics, there are reasons to be hopeful when Everton’s season resumes with a tough December on the horizon. [Echo]

The worrying world of 777 Partners financing continues to look problematic after details of its funding has been highlighted involving insurance and investment. [Semafor]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has detailed his affection for Everton fans and discussed his desire to keep rewarding their support with goals and victories:

“At the moment things feel great. We know this season we wanted to change things compared to the last two seasons. We are going the right way but we want to keep going. I feel the love here, I am very happy. I committed last week to a new contract with the Club, so obviously I am more than happy to stay here. I love the fans, the way they look at me and love me, I just want to repay that back and give everything for the Club.” [EFC]

Never seen this photo before but it’s a belter.



Can’t get my head around there being absolutely no other players from either side in the shot. pic.twitter.com/uwuz3XUqGK — Forever Everton // Rob (@F0reverEvert0n) November 14, 2023

Helping understand how methods used by 777 Partners’ director of football analytics Mladen Sormaz could help the work that Everton are already carrying out to assist Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell. [Echo]

Samuel Iling-Junior is likely to leave Juventus in January, with four Premier League teams including Everton already on red alert. [TeamTalk]

Everton loanee Mason Holgate has revealed it has been “difficult” being in and out of the side at Southampton this season. [Southern Daily Echo]

The latest installment in the “My Everton” series has arrived. [EFC]

Vitalii Mykolenko (7.31) is the highest rated left-back in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/LlmsjOBeZf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 15, 2023

Irish eyes were smiling when young footballers from Sligo Rovers visited Finch Farm and Walton Hall Park recently as part of the club’s affiliation with Everton. [EFC]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin attended GQ Men of the Year 2023 in a full fit from designer Wales Bonner. [GQ]

