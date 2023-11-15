Wednesday’s Everton News: Leeds youngster linked, Onana injury latest, 777’s money source

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Promising Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo signs new deal with the club. [RBM]

“You improve by playing games. The more games you play, the more real match experience you get...learning on the job is always the best way to develop because you need to be instinctive, but also believe in what you know and what the manager tells you. I believe there’s much more to come but we’re all taking it one game at a time,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

Here’s a list of all the Blues in international action this break. [EFC]

Everton linked with 17-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray. [Football Insider]

Despite getting subbed off due to injury, Amadou Onana is with the Belgium team, but manager Domenico Tedesco may try to play things safe. [Echo]

On paper, the stats show that Everton should continue to improve throughout the season. [The Guardian]

Check in on how the Everton youngster loanees are getting on. [EFC]

An interesting article here that attempts to get to the bottom of where 777 Partners’ funding comes from. Warning - it’s not good news. [Semafor]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook