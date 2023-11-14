Tuesday’s Everton News: Pickford spirit, Branthwaite targeted and Gallagher supportive

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Jordan Pickford has spoken out about the total team effort that has been permeating the club as the year has progressed:

“We knew Palace were going to keep coming and fighting until the end. We had to battle and limit their chances. [The third goal] was taken really well by Gana, a good ball from Doucs and a lovely touch and finish from Gana. The substitutes make an impact, it’s not just the 11 who start the game, it’s a full team putting a shift in all week and then it makes the difference on game day. It’s always a big team effort, that’s what gets you up the table. That is what keeps pushing performances and the mentality for us to be a better side, one that keeps looking forward.”

It has been reported that Jarrad Branthwaite is “at the top of the list” in Eddie Howe’s search for a long-term Fabian Schar replacement at Newcastle. [NUFC Blog]

Vitalii Mykolenko has been included in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week saying that he “scored the quickest goal of the season and was unlucky not to add a second in an impressive win for Everton.” [Premier League]

Michael Ball has reflected on the victory over Crystal Palace and has lots of good things to say. [Echo]

Former referee Dermot Gallagher believes the correct decision was made to not award Eberechi Eze a second penalty during Everton’s win against Crystal Palace, though notes how there was a better option over yellow-carding the attacker. [Echo]

Everton Women’s Sara Holmgaard says she is feeling reenergised with a newfound strength following her return from injury. [EFC]

Manchester United could be without the services of as many as nine players for their next match after the international break, which comes against Everton at Goodison Park. [Sports Mole]

Leeds United will demand £30 million for Jack Harrison from Everton this summer, but Everton may not be able to afford that fee. [Football League World]

Paying my huge and utmost respect to Sir Bobby Charlton. It was an honour to be invited, there’s no way I’d of missed celebrating such a Legend of our Club and Country's life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qXvGgcU6SP — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 13, 2023

Paul Brown has been reflecting on the potential points deduction and how that could play out knowing where Everton sit in the table at this point of the season:

“Obviously the 12 points that people fear would be the maximum punishment, nobody can be sure that they would be docked 12 points, it would be entirely up to a commission to decide. There’s no precedent for this really so it’s hard to guess what they could end up with. I would say though that if you ever are to get a points deduction this might not be the worst year to incur one because the teams at the bottom are currently putting up numbers that are historically bad in the Premier League. I don’t think a team who’s lost as many games as Burnley at this stage of the season have ever managed to stay up in Premier League history, and Sheffield United came very close to having the same record at the weekend.” [Give Me Sport]

Everton Stadium turns Blue!

