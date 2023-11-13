Monday’s Everton News: Dyche & Doucoure reaction, Thelwell's Everton vision

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The resilience and mentality is growing all the time. The Evertonians can see that with the ability to win games. I said to the team when we got here, we have to learn to win. Everyone talks about styles, but you have to win. The team are finding different ways to win. Today was a brilliant example of that, without being fluid or near to our early season form where we played very well. Without that, still finding the grit, determination and hard yards to get the win today. That is really pleasing,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

“We’re very happy. We knew it was going to be difficult at Crystal Palace but we started the game really well with the first goal. We conceded early after that but we came back in the second half with better attention. It was a crazy game but we’re so happy to have the three points,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

Read up on the latest 777 Partners developments. [BBC]

“In my opinion, we are heading in the right direction. Of course, there is more evolution to come - there always is - but he’s done a really, really good job in difficult circumstances, while also creating a team that has not only got the mentality we’ve seen recently but also building out a team in terms of a philosophy, which is not easy to do...everybody at Everton wants to get Everton back where we all believe it belongs,” says director of football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 3-0. [EFC]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Everton’s new stadium does look quite lovely under the lights.

New Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock 8/11/23

⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IjiOo5wOhF — Mark Thomas (@dixiedeansboots) November 8, 2023

Manchester United will be without manager Erik ten Hag on the sidelines due to a one-match suspension when they face off against the Blues on Sunday, November 26th. [Stretty News]

“Winning is always good for confidence for the team. This season everyone understands their role within the team. The gaffer has brought in a very different dynamic style and I think it’s a lot better. There’s a lot of positives to take with us,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Lee Carsley talks about his return to Goodison Park with the England U21s later this month. [Echo]

