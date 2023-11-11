Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton: Final | Gueye’s brilliant winner seals famous away win

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton thrice took the lead, and at the very last time made it count, repelling their earnest hosts Crystal Palace in what was a brilliant game of football. It ends 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

90+9’ - Surely that was it? Everyone watching the ref, the Everton fans singing as Pickford dawdles over the goalkick. THERE IT IS! EVERTON WIN BACK TO BACK AWAY LEAGUE GAMES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THREE SEASONS!!!

90+8’ - Olise dances past McNeil before Myko hauls him down, yellow card and a freekick near the endline. Olise inswinger, well over, met with a big cheer from the away support!

90+7’ - More timewasting from Pickford after the ball goes out for a goalkick.

90+5’ - Beto brilliantly holds up the ball, brings Harrison in and he finds the striker wide on the right, shot agonizingly wide of the far post.

90+3’ - Branth intervenes, corner. Everton clear and can hold it back for a few seconds before Harrison loses it.

Thrice the Leeds loanee has gone over looking for a freekick, has had no change at all from the ref.

90+2’ - Palace freekick, Eze to take, from the left channel. Gueye can clear, but no real respite as Palace swarm forward.

90’ - Nathan Patterson warming up and will be coming on for Ashley Young. Not sure why Doucoure thought he was being yanked. It’ll be eight minutes of time added on!

89’ - Harrison shoved off the ball and wants a foul, ref says nothing doing and now Palace counter, Garner steps up and takes a great professional foul to stop Ayew. He will be booked.

86’ - GOAL! OH MY WORD WHAT A GOAL! Gueye gets the ball in the right channel, finds Doucs, who places the ball behind the backline and Gana with the falling finish sends Johnstone the wrong way!! 3-2 EVERTON!!

Gueye even pulls out the Danjuma cobra celebration!

85’ - McNeil finds Beto in the box, but Palace manage to scramble clear. His strength is showing for the Blues.

81’ - Everton have a freekick near the right touchline, edge of their attacking third. McNeil swings it deep, out for a throw-in. Palace clear and launch a counter, Everton messily clear.

79’ - Olise beats Myko all hands up and can put a dangerous ball into the box, just cleared by the Blues.

Young gives away a corner. Inswinger, Tarky clears.

78’ - More shambolic defending from a corner, and Pickford somehow gathers but the Blues give the ball right back to Palace. Ugh.

77’ - The Blues have made their second change, Beto is on for DCL. Palace have had 80% possession in the second half, and have got their reward. What was Tarkowski doing there though giving up on that ball? Pickford wasn’t coming out for that one.

73’ - There is the equalizer. Edouard got away this time with Tarkowski letting the ball and his man go, and he controls it beautifully and tucks home past Pickford. Looks like he was onside. Three Palace players were all offside, but none of them were involved in the play.

VAR continues to draw their lines.. taking an eternity here.. yes it’s a goal. 2-2 at Selhurst Park.

71’ - Everton still with just the one sub still, Gana on at halftime for Onana. There’s some tired legs out there.

69’ - Straightaway Olise makes himself a chance, and gets a deflected shot going out for a corner. Taken quickly, and Pickford gathers.

67’ - Another chance for the hosts. Lerma teed up by Odsonne, and his shot is just wide.

The noise gets ratcheted up as Michael Olise comes on, his first appearance of the season. He has pace to burn, and will replace Schlupp.

65’ - Pressure unrelenting, and as the backline steps forward Odsonne almost free behind the defence but Pickford on his toes and comes flying out to gather.

62’ - More pressure. Odsonne with a great turn finds himself some space, but Branth does very well to get back and block his subsequent shot. Ball stays in the box and there’s bodies flying everywhere before it squirms free and cleared away.

60’ - Schlupp gets into space, cross into the box, and a mix-up between Gueye and Myko almost leads to an own goal! Kudos to Pickford for staying sharp and parrying that away!

54’ - Eze continues to be a menace in the Everton box, makes some space for himself and hammers a shot, Pickford saves and it comes back to the Palace player, the Blues can swarm the ball clear.

Now Schlupp gets free, his cross cut out for a corner. Ball into the six-yard box, Tarky gets to it with his head at the same time Guehi swings a foot at it too, and the Blues captain goes down. He’s okay to continue, that’s a relief.

49’ - Myko does very well on the overlap running onto a ball from McNeil, Gueho puts his cutback out for a corner.

Ball partly cleared, Gueye recycles to Myko who lets off a great shot, off the post! Doucoure is there, and puts in the rebound!! Goal to Everton!! He looks possibly offside, maybe Lerma plays him on? VAR looking, and looking, and they give the goal!! The Blues lead 2-1! The away support are loud!!

46’ - Second half underway. One change for the Blues, with Idrissa Gueye on for Onana who didn’t look quite like himself

Straight away Eze is there trying to find Edouard getting behind the Blues backline.

Halftime Thoughts - Sean Dyche will be irritated that his Everton side let an early lead slip, but to be fair Palace were running rings around the the Blues defence early on too. The Blues will need to deal with Eze before he burns them again.

45+6’ - There’s the halftime whistle, it’s still 1-1 at Selhurst Park after a rousing first couple of minutes saw two goals scored.

45+3’ - Eze finds Odsonne again out wide, and his shot forces a save with the rebound dribbling loose and Tarky puts it out for a corner, safety first.

Second ball back in by Eze, and Branthwaite puts it out for another corner. Foul in the box by Guehi.

45+2’ - Doucoure is the first Everton player booked, throws the ball away to prevent Palace taking a quick throw.

45’ - Garner charging forward for a cross and goes down, looks like he was pushed by Eze, ref says nothing doing, Dyche pretty mad about that.

Five minutes to be added on.

43’ - Onana coming into his own now and starting to show up for the ball.

Long ball to Edouard and again Tarky is there to stop him.

Again Eze finds Edouard and Pickford comes flying out if his line, gets a touch and the ball goes off his face when he was outside the box! Handball? Nevermind, the Eagles player was offside.

39’ - Fantastic spell of possession for the Blues as they recycle it side to side in the Palace half, probing away and trying to find an opening, before Tarky is pressed and gives it away.

35’ - Harrison fouled near the right touchline. Deep cross into the box, Tarky’s header back across the box, blocked, back to him and cleared for a throw-in and the Blues recycle all the way back.

34’ - Long ball for Eze is touched on and Edouard is free in space, but great recovery tackle from Tarky goes out for a goalkick, the Palace player was offside anyway.

31’ - Onana mostly invisible here, and needs to do a better job keeping Eze quiet just behind him. Meanwhile Odsonne now goes down from a Tarky challenge at the edge of the box, but the Blue clearly got the ball there.

29’ - Garner wiggles free with the ball, his shot goes just wide of the post.

Now Eze breaks and has a shooting chance, but it goes harmlessly into no-man’s land. Breakneck pace to the game here.

26’ - Raised boot from Doucoure on Lerma, the Palace player goes down, and the Everton player very lucky to not get a booking.

Now Eze with a high boot in the middle, and the traveling Everton contingent are howling for a second booking for the Blues tormentor, but nothing doing.

25’ - More drama here! Tremendous skill from Eze on the Everton left to dance past Onana, and Branthwaite comes sliding in, and Eze goes down again! Ref comes right up and instead of a penalty gives the Palace player a booking for simulation! Maybe there was a smidge of contact there, but VAR review stays with the ref’s call, wow. Everton did dodge a bullet there.

21’ - Harrison finds Young on the overlap on the right, the veteran fullback crosses into the box and Ward gets just ahead of DCL and the ball ricochets over, that was a chance.

17’ - Everton finally hold the ball for a bit, and Young gets a cross into the box, McNeil meets it with a volley but it’s straight at the keeper.

15’ - Palace are very willing dribblers and that is a real problem for the Blues who are being forced into making a number of last-ditch challenges.

Sustained pressure leads to a corner with Tarky heading away. The corner comes in, and Tarky rises highest again to clear.

9’ - Long ball into the right channel and Calvert-Lewin controls, and wins a corner.

Goalie Johnstone punches clear and the Eagles can break, but Onana does well to separate Eze from the ball.

4’ - VAR confirms the penalty, Eze to take it himself, waits for Pickford to move and rolls it into goal, it’s 1-1 five minutes into the game! What a start here at Selhurst Park.

2’ - Penalty shout as Odsonne goes down easily from Tarkowski’s challenge. Ref says nothing doing.

Now Eze making his first start in weeks slashes through the Everton box, and goes down from Branthwaite’s challenge!

1’ - Underway at Selhurst Park!

Blues pour forward in the first minute in numbers, and Mykolenko has a pop at goal, blocked, Doucoure finds Harrison out wide, cross into the box and Myko heads home emphatically! The left back now has two goals in two games!!

After a moment’s silence to mark Armistice Day, the lone bugle sounds clear across the ground.

Starting Lineups

Everton

Crystal Palace

Preview

Everton bravely held off Brighton last weekend, and had a solid argument that they did enough to secure three points were it not for an unfortunate deflection. The Blues have been putting in decent performances recently, and will look to try and cement their credentials as a mid-table team and not relegation battlers.

Crystal Palace for their part sit four points ahead of the Blues and look set for a season of midtable security - not enough of a threat consistently that they could be a European contender, while doing enough to beat the bad teams to keep off the relegation zone.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 12

Date and start time: Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,486

Weather: 48°F/9°C, partly cloudy, 3% chance of precipitation, 2 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 6, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Last Meeting

The Toffees last played the Eagles in a nervy, goalless draw at Selhurst Park back in April of this year.