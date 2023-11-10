 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Dyche on Palace gameplan, Everton Women fall, FFP hearings & 777 latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Read up on the squad fitness latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Crystal Palace. [RBM]

I think certain games require certain ways of playing. We hope to do better with the ball, I must make that clear...you have to flex and change, that’s what I’ve learnt and we can do that,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager below.

Check out some pictures of the Blues in training ahead of this weekend’s test. [EFC]

No surprise here as Jordan Pickford named to England squad.

Everton Women fall to Manchester United in a heavy 7-0 defeat in the Conti Cup. [EFC]

We could have the result of the Financial Fair Play hearing in a few weeks, and also possibly some progress on the proposed takeover by 777 Partners. [BBC]

