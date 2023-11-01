Everton drawn home against Fulham in Carabao Cup Quarter Finals

Everton have been drawn at home against Fulham in the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup. The Blues got here after two consecutive 2-1 away wins, to Doncaster Rovers and then Aston Villa before hammering Burnley 3-0 tonight at Goodison Park.

Opponents Fulham beat Ipswich Town to book their passage into the quarters.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will continue either Tuesday December 19th or Wednesday December 20th, just after their away game in the league against Burnley.

The last time the Blues played against the Cottagers was earlier this season at Goodison with Marco Silva's pulling off a heist with a late winner on the counter despite the Blues dominating the game.

Short of getting one of the two lower league sides, the draw could not have been more favourable for the Toffees.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Full Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham